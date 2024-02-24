“An evening with Ludwig” Beethoven’s favorite dishes at the Drachenfels

Drachenfels Arts and Culture

The premiere of "Tonight: Lola Blau" last year was such a great success that there will now be a repeat performance: On Saturday, February 24, Georg Kreisler's musical can be seen again as part of the "Drachenfels Kulturevents" at the restaurant on the Drachenfels summit. The performance starts at 6:30 pm. Actress Christiane Klimt-Nolden plays and sings the role of Lola, accompanied on the piano by Klaus Desch. The ticket price of 79 euros includes a ride on the Drachenfelsbahn, drinks and kosher food.

"An Evening with Ludwig" begins on Sunday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. with a ride on the Drachenfelsbahn to the Drachenfels summit. The ticket price of 119 euros includes the ride, several courses and drinks. Tickets can be reserved at events@der-drachenfels.de.