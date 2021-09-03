Million-euro dispute with planning companies : Beethovenhalle arbitration is delayed

The Beethovenhalle’s cupola roof is recovered with copper. Over time it will take on the distinctive green colour which many Bonners remember. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The politicians on Bonn's council are angry. The expert who is supposed to resolve the deadlock at the Beethovenhalle construction site with an arbitration ruling has still not started his work. Now the parliamentary groups want to keep a closer eye on SGB leader Lutz Leide.

There is still an impasse at the Beethovenhalle. More than two months ago, the Council commissioned Bonn’s Municipal Facility Management (SGB) to resolve the fee dispute with the two main planning offices through arbitration. But the process has not been started and the deadlock at the disaster construction site is still unresolved.

As previously reported, the planning companies are demanding additional fees due to the increased amount of work. The architects from Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos (NSA) in Berlin want around double the previously approved amount of 10.4 million euros. The technical planning company, Kofler Energies Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH from Frankfurt, wants around 960,000 euros more. Urgently needed services are not being provided due to the fee dispute.

Confidential paper for the council parliamentary groups

The SGB outlines what this means in a confidential paper for the council parliamentary groups. “The implementation plans are incomplete or contain errors”, the SGB writes about the property planning company NSA. Invoices from the construction companies were not verified as required. Construction management is provided “only sporadically or not with the required number of persons and at the necessary level of quality”. A construction schedule which is agreed with all companies has not been produced. According to the SGB, Kofler's implementation plans for the building’s technical equipment is also “incomplete or deficient”. And there is more. “There has been a refusal to execute commissioned amendments. And a failure to attend agreed meetings.” The load-bearing problems concerning the ceiling in the large hall remain unsolved, and there is no plan in place for smoke extraction.

The expert Hartmut Rapp from Göppingen is supposed to break the deadlock. But so far, he has been unable to start the arbitration process. The city's lawyers have indeed sent arbitration agreements to the planning offices. However, they report a “need for change with regard to questions (especially concerning the required 'compensatory measures'), including the demand to renegotiate the contracts”, as is stated in the confidential submission. Following a meeting in Bonn on Tuesday, the architects seem at least ready to sign within the next two weeks. According to GA information, this is what SGB head Lutz Leide told the project advisory board behind closed doors on Wednesday evening. A meeting with Kofler is likely to be scheduled for next week. Leide does not want to present the announced “strategic reorientation” of the project until after the arbitration proceedings.

Too slow for the council politicians

For the council politicians, this is all going too slowly. “We have decided to have the SGB submit a report to us every four weeks from now on,” explained the advisory council chair Tom Schmidt (Green party) on Thursday with noticeable frustration. The situation is complicated by a political quandary in which the SPD finds itself within the coalition with the Greens, the Left and the Volt: The comrades regularly vote down draft resolutions on the Beethovenhalle because they rejected the building conversion when they were in opposition. This was recently the case with the fees for the façade work, which had to be increased from 450,000 euros to 1.1 million euros. The resolution was only passed due to the CDU votes. “The Council coalition does not have its own majority when it comes to the Beethovenhalle,” criticised Norbert Jacobs (CDU) on the Finance Committee. “But we will not be perpetual cleaner uppers.” The redevelopment is “not our project and not our responsibility”, SPD member Alois Saß countered. The leader of the Green political group Tim Achtermeyer showed some understanding for his alliance partner’s dilema. “We have agreed on the reorientation of the project,” he said. “I am sure we will find a common path.”

The city last named mid-2024 as the opening date for the Beethovenhalle. If the expert decides in favour of the two planning offices, the cost forecast for the Beethovenhalle will rise from 166.2 to 171.8 million euros. This no longer includes a buffer for contingencies.