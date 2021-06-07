Intensifying contacts : Beuel-Mirecourt twinning committee plans bike ride to France

Beuel Keeping in touch with friends in other countries has not been easy during the corona pandemic. The friendship between Beuel and Mirecourt in France has also suffered. But the twinning committee has a lot planned for the second half of the year to intensify their contacts.

Associations whose main task is to foster contact have not had an easy time achieving their objectives during the pandemic. The Beuel-Mirecourt twinning association has clearly experienced this problem over the past 18 months.

At the association’s recent general meeting in the Beuel town hall, chairperson Regina Haunhorst was able to present a respectable performance record to the 50 participating members. During the pandemic, the group maintained dialogue with their friends in France by meeting online, speaking on the phone and by sending gift packages. This year, the committee's 20th anniversary celebrations had to be cancelled due to corona.

The Executive Board has a lot planned for the second half of the year, provided that the incidence rates in both countries play along. A trip to Mirecourt is still planned for June. A small delegation is planning to take part in the "Festival of Music" in the Vosges city as usual. A cycle tour from Beuel to Mirecourt is also planned again, but this time with only eight participants. Organiser Thomas Fricke calls it the "Tour of Hope".

In July, the French plan to come to Beuel with Mayor Yves Séjourné. The group from Mirecourt would particularly like to visit the grave of the recently deceased Hans Lennartz and say their goodbyes to the promoter of the town twinning.

At the end of August, the hiking clubs from both towns would like to meet in Little Switzerland in Luxembourg to explore the nature together. “We are trying to intensify our contacts again and hope for a bit of normality for all of us,” said Regina Haunhorst.

The elections to the Executive Board brought only one change: Klaus Bayer is new to the team as secretary.