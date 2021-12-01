On a discovery tour with the Bröckemännchen : Beuel now has its own hidden object book

Beuel now has its own hidden object book Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Beuel Johannes Lesch and Martin Welzel have brought out the first Beuel hidden object book. In addition to many important places, it also includes many Beuel personalities.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Johannes Lesch and Martin Welzel couldn't have wished for a better travel companion for a tour through Beuel. "And above all, no one more lovable," smiles Lesch, looking at the cheeky fellow with the mischievous grin. Together, landscape planner Lesch and illustrator and graphic artist Welzel have just published the Beuel-Wimmelbuch. These sturdy cardboard books are already available for several cities. "It simply annoyed me that there is not a single reference to Beuel in the Bonn-Wimmelbuch," explains Lesch.

With the help of the Bröckemännchen, even three-year-olds can now go on a discovery tour of the district. "You can see it on every page. You just have to look closely," explains Welzel, who did the illustrations. And indeed, the rascal is hiding everywhere. Although he is not naked, his shapely rear end is always clearly visible in the brown trousers. And of course the Bröckemännchen does what he does best: He sticks his tongue out at others.

Working on it for a year

The two worked on their book for about a year. "Hans Weingartz from Kid Verlag brought us together," says Lesch at the presentation of the cardboard book on the Bröckemännchen figure on the banks of the Rhine in Beuel. "The chemistry between us was right from the start," adds Welzel.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Author and illustrator know each other very well in Beuel. The 40-year-old Johannes Lesch was born here and his family has lived in the district for generations. Martin Welzel, 53, came to Bonn in 1990 and has lived on the right bank of the Rhine for more than 20 years. "I feel like a Beueler by now. Only with the carnival and Pützchens Markt do I still have to make friends," he laughs. How fortunate that his colleague got him a few photos of both major events so that he could familiarise himself with the subject matter before he took up brush and paint.

Although it was quickly decided which events they wanted to present, the search for sponsors did not turn out to be so easy. But: "We have been supported by many local companies as well as associations. Without them, we would not have been able to realise the project," reports Lesch.

Stories for the little readers