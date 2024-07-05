School newspaper competition Beuel primary school pupils interviewed Federal Chancellor Scholz

Of course, there was plenty for the young visitors from Bonn on the right bank of the Rhine to discover and experience in Berlin. The programme included a visit to the dome above the German Bundestag, a trip to the television tower and a tour of the Natural History Museum. In addition, the young visitors were given lots of information for their work in the school newspaper editorial office. At the "Interviewing" workshop, for example, the children learnt techniques for conducting an interview. They immediately tried out what they had learnt in a spontaneous survey on the street. "That was great," said Marlene, summarising the workshop.