School newspaper competition Beuel primary school pupils interviewed Federal Chancellor Scholz
The pupils of Beueler Marktschule have published an award-winning school newspaper. They have now been honoured for this in Berlin and were also able to speak to Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
From Pützchen right into the heart of political Berlin: the "Marktkurier", the school newspaper of the Marktschule, was awarded a special prize in the nationwide school newspaper competition shortly before the start of the summer holidays. The young journalists were not only delighted to have their work recognised. Pupils from the third and fourth years also met Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Bundesrat President Manuela Schwesig at the award ceremony in the capital. In addition to the honour and recognition, the school also received prize money of 1000 euros. The school newspaper editorial team, led by teachers Kine Calfa and Sabine Schiestel, publishes the newspaper once a school year.
"As a school, we are delighted about this fantastic award for the children in our school newspaper editorial team and offer our warmest congratulations," said deputy headteacher Johannes Bildstein. For the children and colleagues, this is a great recognition and honour of their work.
"I enjoy writing"
"I enjoy writing and I think it's cool to spend time with my friends. I can also write an article about my favourite subject, Harry Potter," explained Marlene (9), highlighting her motivation for the extra work after school.
Of course, there was plenty for the young visitors from Bonn on the right bank of the Rhine to discover and experience in Berlin. The programme included a visit to the dome above the German Bundestag, a trip to the television tower and a tour of the Natural History Museum. In addition, the young visitors were given lots of information for their work in the school newspaper editorial office. At the "Interviewing" workshop, for example, the children learnt techniques for conducting an interview. They immediately tried out what they had learnt in a spontaneous survey on the street. "That was great," said Marlene, summarising the workshop.
In another workshop, "Walls in the head", the Marktkurier children looked at German history. They visited the Deutschlandmuseum, Checkpoint Charlie and the installation "The Wall" by the artist asisi. Lina (9) commented afterwards: "Now I can really visualise the Wall!" Afterwards, we visited the exhibition "Black Box - Cold War". In addition to these historical aspects, the topics of freedom of opinion and freedom of the press were also addressed for the young journalists.
"I thought the visit to the TV tower was particularly great," said Leah (9). Marlene (10) was particularly pleased about the interview with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, "because I found it interesting to meet him." Nils (9 years old, 3rd grade) added: "I learned from him that he also skipped school once and still fondly remembers a favourite teacher." At a press conference with the representatives of the winning editorial team, he also answered the question from the Marktkurier editorial team: "What does a chancellor do after work?" Marlene and Nils said: "Then he likes to read and go hiking. But he always has to plan it well in advance.“
Congratulations from Düsseldorf too
Congratulations for the special prize also came from Düsseldorf. Dorothee Feller (Ministry for Schools and Education of North Rhine-Westphalia) wrote in a letter to the school in Pützchen: "As an instrument for forming and expressing opinions, school newspapers make an important contribution to living democracy. It is a great honour to have been selected for this special prize from the many entries for the state school newspaper competition.“
There will be a special supplement about the 2024 Berlin trip in the next issue of Marktkurier.
Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel
Translation: Mareike Graepel