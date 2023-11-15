Only 400 cars still exist Beueler drives a car that is unique on Bonn's roads

He also got help from the daughter of the man who had driven the Isabella in Köpsel's youth. He knew from the woman that she lived in Vilich. He visited her and asked the 70-year-old woman if she still had any old photos of the car. She did indeed have them. The woman also visited Köpsel in the garage where he was working on the car. "She was standing there with tears in her eyes," says Köpsel. He also let her get in. For the woman, it was a kind of time machine that took her back to the time when she travelled to the Moselle with her family in it.