Only 400 cars still exist Beueler drives a car that is unique on Bonn's roads
Vilich · 30 years ago, Walter Köpsel bought a car to restore it. Because his wife was not enthusiastic about it, he made her a promise. The car, of which there are only a few left, has to be able to be driven. It’s been running again for eleven years. And next year, Köpsel intends to fulfill his promise.
There are no seatbelts in Walter Köpsel's car. That's because his car was built at the end of the 1950s. Seat belts only became compulsory in Germany almost two decades later. The Borgward Isabella that Köpsel drives is the only one on Bonn's roads (as far as he knows), and one of perhaps 400 cars that still exist in the world
"Borgward only built 9539 Isabella Coupés," says Köpsel as he drives his car through Vilich. Later, the manufacturer also sold an Isabella estate and a convertible, which was produced by Karl Deutsch GmbH in Cologne. "15 of the convertibles were built," says Köpsel. "They are not available for less than 100,000 Euro.“
Even as a boy, Köpsel took a liking to the Isabella. Perhaps you could say he fell in love with the car. "There's something feminine about the shape," says Köpsel. And then there was all the chrome, which sparkled and impressed the boy. "Everyone talked about the car as if it was something special," recalls the 59-year-old. As a teenager, he always saw a man driving around the neighbourhood in an Isabella. But for Köpsel, who was training to be an electrician, it was out of reach. "It was the car of the lawyers and doctors," he says. "If you drove one, you knew you'd made it." Decades passed before he had his own Isabella.
The decline of a large corporation
When Köpsel finally bought the car, Borgward had long since gone bankrupt. The company, founded by engineer and entrepreneur Carl F. W. Borgward, manufactured cars in Bremen and the surrounding area from 1939 to 1961, and was meanwhile Bremen's largest employer, employing 23,000 people. The story of the Isabella Coupé, whose bodywork was designed by Carl Borgward, began in 1956, when four hand-built prototypes were initially produced. The car allegedly got its name from the fact that an employee asked Borgward what should be written on the prototypes when they were test-driven in traffic. Borgward is said to have replied: "Whatever, write Isabella on it." Borgward gave one of the prototypes to his wife for Christmas in 1956. According to Köpsel, it is still owned by the Borgward family today.
Köpsel found his Isabella in 1991. "The first drive was indescribable," he says. "People looked and waved as I drove past." That remains the case to this day. He later found out that the car had once belonged to the man he had always seen in it as a teenager. However, Köpsel's first journey was not only exciting, but also sobering, as the Isabella was in even worse condition than expected. The friend to whom Köpsel took the car to the garage realised that it needed a complete overhaul.
Spare parts were hard to come by
And that wasn't easy at all. "There wasn't much in the way of the internet or eBay back then," says Köpsel. Not only were parts hard to come by, there were also other problems: for example, according to Köpsel, the mudguard of one Isabella did not fit easily on another. At some point, Köpsel came across a portrait of a Borgward driver from Eitorf in a car magazine. He visited him to take photos of the car, which he then used as a guide when restoring his Isabella.
He also got help from the daughter of the man who had driven the Isabella in Köpsel's youth. He knew from the woman that she lived in Vilich. He visited her and asked the 70-year-old woman if she still had any old photos of the car. She did indeed have them. The woman also visited Köpsel in the garage where he was working on the car. "She was standing there with tears in her eyes," says Köpsel. He also let her get in. For the woman, it was a kind of time machine that took her back to the time when she travelled to the Moselle with her family in it.
His aim was to preserve a cultural asset, says Köpsel about the Isabella. His wife was rather less enthusiastic about this ambition. To appease her, he promised her that they would take the car to Lake Wörthersee once it had been restored. After all, when he bought the Isabella, the TV series "A Castle on Lake Wörthersee" was just becoming popular.
Restoration of the car takes 20 years
Eleven years ago, the car was finally ready. The first drive took Köpsel through Bonn city centre, where it promptly broke down. Since then, however, it has never broken down again, he says. He drives around 3000 kilometres a year in the Isabella, mostly to classic car meetings, as the H licence plate (see info box) and the insurance don't allow for more.
He is a sought-after guest at the meetings because his car is quite rare. Visitors often talk to him about more than just types, years of manufacture and the manufacturer, which many no longer know. People often also associate personal stories with the car: the boss had an Isabella, they went on holiday in it as children - or gave birth to their daughter in it. Looking at the size of the car, Köpsel says of the man who told him the story: "I can't imagine. He must have been very flexible.“
After 45 minutes, Köpsel drives his Isabella back to the street where he lives. Has he actually been to Lake Wörthersee with his wife and Isabella in the meantime? No. But next year he might be travelling to Lago d'Iseo in the north of Italy. Köpsel believes that would fulfil his promise.
Original text: Dennis Scherer
Translation: Mareike Graepel