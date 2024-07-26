Police photo manhunt Bicycle thief in Bonn caught on film in the act
Bonn · An unknown man was filmed while steling a bicycle in Bonn. The man was captured on film by a surveillance camera. Police are asking for information.
An unidentified man stole a bicycle in Bonn's Nordstadt district on 23 October last year. The bicycle thief was filmed by a surveillance camera.
With the help of a mugshot, the police are now publicly searching for the suspect. At the time of the crime, the man was wearing a baseball cap, dark trousers and a jacket. He is well built.
Anyone who can provide information about the person or the offence is asked to contact the investigators on 0228-150 or by email at kk15.bonn@polizei.nrw.de.