Party with DJ Claptone Hundreds celebrate at the summer finale at Bikini Beach
Bonn · Oberkassel - DJ Claptone set the mood for the summer finale at Bikini Beach in Oberkassel on Sunday evening. Around 700 guests partied into the night.
"Claptone is playing on the banks of the Rhine in Oberkassel" - the news spread quickly in Bonn's house scene. The famous DJ from Berlin, whose identity is allegedly unknown because he always wears a Venetian beak mask at gigs, attracted around 700 guests to Bikini Beach on Sunday evening for the summer finale.
So beach bar owner Jörg Grünewald served his guests one of the most mysterious acts on the international DJ scene for the season finale. Claptone was named Best House Artist at the Ibiza DJ Awards three times in a row. The 2023 summer season ends with a mixed result for the organiser. Due to the frequent bad weather, some concerts had to be cancelled.
The 2024 season is scheduled to start again on the Easter weekend (31 March/1 April). In addition to new event formats, Bikini Beach fans can look forward to "Jeck am Beach" and after-job parties again.
(Original text: Holger Willcke / Translation: Jean Lennox)