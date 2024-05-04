Tour includes Germany Billie Eilish announces two concerts at Cologne's Lanxess Arena
Berlin · Three years after her last record, the American singer's third album is to be released soon. And there is some good news for her fans in Germany.
American pop star Billie Eilish is coming to Germany for several concerts in May of 2025. The 22-year-old and the promoter Live Nation have announced her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour. The world tour will start this September in Canada, with the final stop planned for July of 2025 in Ireland. German stops are in Hanover (May 2, 2025), Berlin (May 9, 2025) and Cologne (May 29 and 30, 2025).
General ticket sales start on Thursday, May 2. The announcement on the singer/songwriter's Instagram account garnered more than one million likes within an hour. The album of the same name will be released on May 17, singles will not be released in advance.
The popular artist received her second Oscar in March. As a 17-year-old, she stormed the charts in 2019 with her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", followed by her second album "Happier Than Ever" in 2021.
