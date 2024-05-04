Tour includes Germany Billie Eilish announces two concerts at Cologne's Lanxess Arena

American pop star Billie Eilish is coming to Germany for several concerts in May of 2025. The 22-year-old and the promoter Live Nation have announced her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour. The world tour will start this September in Canada, with the final stop planned for July of 2025 in Ireland. German stops are in Hanover (May 2, 2025), Berlin (May 9, 2025) and Cologne (May 29 and 30, 2025).