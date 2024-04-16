Bonn biologist explains How to avoid a nasty smell when you come into contact with stink bugs

If you are going to throw out the unwanted visitors, here are a few things to bear in mind in order to prevent them from excreting their smelly secretions. The stinky smell is very stubborn, especially on the fingers. Under no circumstances should you squash the insects. That is a particularly smelly affair because all of the secretion in the glands comes out, explains Peters. It is better to remove the bug with a glass. Or for the brave: as long as the bug doesn't feel threatened and you don't actively disturb it, it won't stink. You could try letting the small insect crawl onto a finger and then take it outside. This is the most animal-friendly way, says Peters.