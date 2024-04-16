Bonn biologist explains How to avoid a nasty smell when you come into contact with stink bugs
Bonn · Stink bugs are often found in homes. This can lead to unpleasant situations - especially when the bugs release their smelly secretions. How can you stop this from happening and why is there more than one kind of stink bug?
They are green or brown and about one centimeter in size: we are talking about stink bugs. These insects like to crawl into our window frames and homes in the fall and winter months; they are unwanted visitors. But there isn't just one type of stink bug. Ralph Peters (48), head of the Hymenoptera section at Museum Koenig and entomologist, explains that the term "stink bug" is zoologically imprecise. There are many different species included in this term - and it is difficult for ordinary people to distinguish between them.
Many types of bugs are able to emit unpleasant odors, says Peters. "The vast majority of bugs have stink glands." There are also species that live in the forest, are smaller and rarely come into contact with humans. The bugs that we encounter in everyday life as stink bugs can belong to different species. According to Peters, there are around 900 known bug species in Germany and as many as 40,000 worldwide. There are also invasive, i.e. non-native, species in Germany.
The so-called marbled stink bug stands out as a non-native species. It has marbling on its body and is brown to grey in color. This bug is very common, explains the biologist. It has an Asian origin and first came to the region in the early 2000’s. "Bugs are completely harmless to humans," explains Peters. However, the species can become problematic in fruit and vegetable cultivation and cause economic damage. With its suction proboscis, the bug sucks on fruit, causing it to rot quickly. Besides the marbled stink bug, other "stink bugs" that often are found in the vicinity of humans are the green rice bug and the red-legged stink bug.
The stinky smell serves as a defense
Bugs only spread a foul-smelling odor at certain times. "The stink serves as a defense mechanism," explains the insect researcher. In the event of an attack by a predator or when threatened by a human, the animals give off a secretion from their stink glands, says Peters. Insectivores such as hedgehogs or shrews leave the bugs alone because of their smell. "They taste the way they smell," says Peters as he chuckles. "So the bugs are only eaten as a last resort.”
As adults, these bugs can fly and seek shelter in our apartments and houses for the winter. They cannot tolerate temperatures below ten degrees Celsius. In nature, they like to hide in shelters made of rocks, between coarse tree bark or between roots on the ground, says Peters. The biologist also has these bugs in his house from time to time. He helps them out - because they would not be able to find their way out on their own.
Carefully transport bugs outside
If you are going to throw out the unwanted visitors, here are a few things to bear in mind in order to prevent them from excreting their smelly secretions. The stinky smell is very stubborn, especially on the fingers. Under no circumstances should you squash the insects. That is a particularly smelly affair because all of the secretion in the glands comes out, explains Peters. It is better to remove the bug with a glass. Or for the brave: as long as the bug doesn't feel threatened and you don't actively disturb it, it won't stink. You could try letting the small insect crawl onto a finger and then take it outside. This is the most animal-friendly way, says Peters.
(Orig. text: Marie Nadler; Translation: ck)