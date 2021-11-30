Omicron : Biontech works on vaccine adaptation

Biontech is undertaking laboratory tests. These are necessary to assess whether a new vaccine might be needed. Foto: dpa/Sebastian Gollnow

Mainz "No time’s to be lost" - that’s the motto. Biontech has a possible adaptation of the vaccine in mind. The necessary steps have already been taken.

The Mainz-based vaccine manufacturer Biontech is working on the development of an adapted vaccine in addition to ongoing laboratory tests to investigate the new Corona variant Omicron - as a precautionary measure in case it might become necessary.

"In order not to lose time, we are tackling these two tasks in parallel until the data is available and we have more information on whether the vaccine should be adapted or not," a Biontech spokeswoman told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

The two operations partly coincide, according to Biontech. "On the one hand, we have immediately started studies on the Omicron variant. On the other, we have initiated initial steps to develop a potential new vaccine that overlap with the laboratory testing," the company said.

The laboratory tests are necessary to assess whether a new vaccine might be needed. Sera from vaccinated people would be exposed to the spike protein of the variant. "The sera contain the antibodies that we have after vaccination," the Biontech spokesperson explained. They are then looked at to see how well they neutralise the new spike protein, i.e. render it harmless.

Biontech classified the steps already taken on Thursday as a "standard approach" for new variants. "The goal of this approach is to move quickly in development should a variant-specific vaccine be required," the company said.

Biontech had said on Friday that the new variant was significantly different from previously observed variants because it had additional mutations on the spike protein. Data from ongoing laboratory tests would soon indicate whether the vaccine would need to be adapted if this variant spreads internationally. The company expected to have findings by the end of next week at the latest.

Together with its US partner Pfizer, Biontech explained that preparations had been made months ago to adapt the vaccine within six weeks in the case of a so-called escape variant of the virus and to deliver the first batches within 100 days. For this purpose, clinical trials with variant-specific vaccines have been started to collect data on safety and tolerability. These could be submitted to the authorities as sample data in case of adaptation.

