Blockade planned Blockade planned

As the police announced on Tuesday morning, the organisers plan to carry out blockade actions at the traffic lights at Schumannstraße with around 20 participants between 12 noon and 2 pm. The demonstrators will also be travelling temporarily in the direction of Bonner Talweg as well as in the left and right turn lanes into Hausdorfstraße and Schumannstraße. The police will accompany the action and are therefore warning road users of disruptions in Bonn's Südstadt.