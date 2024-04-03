Blockade planned Blockade planned
Bonn · The activist group "Extinction Rebellion" has announced a demonstration in Bonn's Südstadt district this Saturday. The police have warned of traffic obstructions.
The activist group "Extinction Rebellion" will once again be holding its monthly demonstration in Bonn in April. The group has announced that it will be demonstrating on Saturday, 6 April, on the topic of "transport transition“.
As the police announced on Tuesday morning, the organisers plan to carry out blockade actions at the traffic lights at Schumannstraße with around 20 participants between 12 noon and 2 pm. The demonstrators will also be travelling temporarily in the direction of Bonner Talweg as well as in the left and right turn lanes into Hausdorfstraße and Schumannstraße. The police will accompany the action and are therefore warning road users of disruptions in Bonn's Südstadt.
"Extinction Rebellion" has already made the headlines several times with its sticker campaigns and demonstrations in Bonn. So far, these have mostly taken place on Adenauerallee.
(Original text: Chantal Dötsch; Translation: Mareike Graepel)