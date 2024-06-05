Famous Tiktok twins Lesotwins learn all about donating blood at Bonn University Hospital

The Lesotwins learned from Johannes Oldenburg that although the blood supply situation at the university hospital is “quite stable”, the hospital is dependent on supplies from the German Red Cross (DRK): 30 percent of its own supply is offset by 70 percent that has to be purchased from the DRK. “The cooperation with the DRK is excellent, but we would like to have a higher proportion of self-supply,” said Oldenburg. Occasionally, for example in times of pollen count, flu epidemics or school vacations, there are fluctuations in supply.