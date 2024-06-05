Famous Tiktok twins Lesotwins learn all about donating blood at Bonn University Hospital
Poppelsdorf · The Bonn University Hospital invited the Lesotwins, Sophie and Leonie Klassen, to the World Blood Donor Day. The Tiktok twins were given a detailed explanation of exactly how a blood donation works.
The Lesotwins, Leonie and Sophie Klassen, visited the blood donation service at Bonn University Hospital on Tuesday. The social media stars also made a video to raise awareness of blood donation among their followers - they have 2.5 million fans on Tiktok alone. After being welcomed by Johannes Oldenburg, Director of the Institute of Experimental Haematology and Transfusion Medicine, the twins from Bonn were given a tour of the blood donation service's premises and given a detailed explanation of the blood donation process. They were surprised at how simple and quick the process is.
“We've never donated blood before for the sole reason that it's never been on our radar. You don't think about it in everyday life,” says Leonie Klassen. One donation provides 500 milliliters of the precious lifeblood. During their tour, the Lesotwins also found out how blood donations are processed and archived. “50 percent of the blood donations are needed for tumor diseases and 50 percent for life-threatening emergencies,” explained Monika Jakobs-Sackenheim, spokesperson for the blood donation service, during the tour of the premises.
Before actually donating blood, the donors first sit opposite blood donor doctor Beate Faßbender, who takes the time to answer all their questions about donating blood. The previously completed questionnaire is also discussed in detail once again: “Many people skip the question about medication,” reports Faßbender and reminds them once again how important it is that they are not dependent on medication at the time of donating blood.
The Lesotwins learned from Johannes Oldenburg that although the blood supply situation at the university hospital is “quite stable”, the hospital is dependent on supplies from the German Red Cross (DRK): 30 percent of its own supply is offset by 70 percent that has to be purchased from the DRK. “The cooperation with the DRK is excellent, but we would like to have a higher proportion of self-supply,” said Oldenburg. Occasionally, for example in times of pollen count, flu epidemics or school vacations, there are fluctuations in supply.
“Until today, I had no idea how vital donating blood is and how a blood donation actually works,” says Leonie Klassen. However, the twins had not yet experienced their own blood donation premiere that day: “We had just been to Madagascar. It's a malaria area, so we're not allowed to donate today,” they revealed, but they want to come back. Four months must then elapse between returning and donating.
They are also particularly motivated to donate blood for another reason: “We were born here at the university hospital and Sophie already had a small blood transfusion when she was a baby,” Leonie revealed.
If you would like to donate yourself, you can find the University Hospital's blood donation dates at www.ukbonn.de/iht/bereichsstruktur/blutspendedienst/.
(Original text: Sebastian Flick; Translation: Mareike Graepel)