Dead man found in the forest : Body found in Eitorf shows signs of violence

A male corpse was found near the Eitorf-Merten train station on August 2, 2020. It lay next to a small forest path in a dry stream and was covered with branches. Photo: Nicolas Ottersbach Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Eitorf After the discovery of a body in Eitorf, the suspicion of a homicide has been confirmed. The identity of the man has not yet been established.

After the discovery of the body on Sunday in Eitorf-Merten, the suspicion of a homicide has been confirmed. The unknown dead man has not yet been identified, he was autopsied on Monday. According to police, the body showed signs of violence.

The place where the man was found is hidden on a footpath leading to Natursteig Sieg, which according to local residents is rarely used. According to GA information, the body was covered with branches. According to the police, it had been lying in the narrow, dry creek in an unclear area for quite some time based on its condition. The wooded area is located near the Burgweg near the Eitorf-Merten train station.

Witnesses alerted the police on Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. after they had discovered the man's body. Officers of the Rhein-Sieg district police conducted initial investigations at the site of the discovery. Since a homicide could not be ruled out from the beginning, a homicide squad of the Bonn police took over further investigations, which were continued on Monday on the spot. The officers interviewed residents and passers-by. So far, it is still completely unclear who the dead man might be.

The investigators of the homicide squad are asking witnesses who have made any suspicious findings in the area of the crime scene in the past days and weeks to contact ☏ 0228/150.

Original text: Bettina Köhl and Nicolas Ottersbach