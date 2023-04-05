The extensive menu (all of the following warm dishes are served with rice) includes grilled dishes from the tandoor oven such as the Bollywood Mix Platter (lamb, chicken, shrimp and yogurt sauce) for 23.90 euros, chicken dishes such as Butter Chicken (14.50 euros) and Moghul-style Chicken Korma (14.90 euros), fish dishes such as Goa Fish Curry (salmon with onions, ginger and garlic) for 18.90 euros, vegetarian dishes such as Paneer Tikka Masala (marinated homemade cheese on a skewer with peppers and onions) for 14.90 euros, and more unusual dishes such as Prawn Biryani (shrimp with cashmere spices, saffron rice and almonds) for 16.90 euros. For dessert, the chef recommends Gulab Jamun (homemade fried cottage cheese balls with dry milk, sugar syrup and rose water) for four euros.