Newly discovered “Bollywood" brings North Indian cuisine to Beuel
Bonn-Beuel · “Bollywood”, located in Beuel, is the first restaurant opened by Sarwan Singh Multani. It features North Indian specialties such as Butter Chicken, Goa Fish Curry and Paneer Tikka Masala.
The Indian restaurant “Bollywood" recently opened where there was once the “Italian Ristorante Passione”. Owner and head chef of the new restaurant in Beuel is Sarwan Singh Multani (53), who previously worked for many years as a chef at the San Marino restaurant in Oberkassel. “Bollywood” is the first restaurant of his own.
In keeping with the name, gold-framed portraits of Indian movie stars adorn the pillars in the dining room, which seats 80. Otherwise, the room is not overloaded with Indian deco folklore. The long window that runs along the front of the restaurant is broken up by bright fabric panels with golden-yellow embroidery patterns. During April, a terrace will be added out in front with seating for about 30.
The cuisine at “Bollywood” in Beuel has a North Indian flair, with the level of spiciness throttled back to average German habits. But those who want it spicier can request it.
The extensive menu (all of the following warm dishes are served with rice) includes grilled dishes from the tandoor oven such as the Bollywood Mix Platter (lamb, chicken, shrimp and yogurt sauce) for 23.90 euros, chicken dishes such as Butter Chicken (14.50 euros) and Moghul-style Chicken Korma (14.90 euros), fish dishes such as Goa Fish Curry (salmon with onions, ginger and garlic) for 18.90 euros, vegetarian dishes such as Paneer Tikka Masala (marinated homemade cheese on a skewer with peppers and onions) for 14.90 euros, and more unusual dishes such as Prawn Biryani (shrimp with cashmere spices, saffron rice and almonds) for 16.90 euros. For dessert, the chef recommends Gulab Jamun (homemade fried cottage cheese balls with dry milk, sugar syrup and rose water) for four euros.
A lunch menu is offered on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This changes every two weeks and offers five different main dishes including a soup (prices start at 11.90 euros each).
Sion Kölsch and the Frisian-tart Jever Pils (0.3 liter, 3.40 euros each) are on tap, while Erdinger wheat beers (0.5 liter, five euros each) and the Indian beers Cobra and King Fisher (0.33 liter, 4.50 euros each) come in a bottle. There is also a choice of three different Lassi (mango, sweet or salty) in 0.3-liter glasses for 3.50 euros each.
Info: Bollywood, Siegburger Str. 149, 53229 Bonn-Beuel, www.bollywoodbonn.de, Tel. (0228) 90 88 61 10. Open Mon-Sat 11 am - 3 pm and 4 - 10:45 pm, Sundays and holidays 12:30 - 10 pm. Open every day.
