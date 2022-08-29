The man-machines : 25,000 people celebrate Kraftwerk in Bonn

93 Bilder vom Kraftwerk-Konzert im Hofgarten

Bonn The Düsseldorf band Kraftwerk thrilled with a 3D show, electronic minimalism and mathematical soundscapes at their performance at the Hofgarten in Bonn.

The robots are coming. They are the central actors on this evening, they, the avatars of probably the most effective pioneers of electronic music, iconic in red tops and blue pants. While the human bodies of Kraftwerk remain almost motionless on their iconic keyboard pedestals and, as man-machines, are completely dedicated to the symbiosis of art and artificiality, their alter egos on the gigantic projection screen at their backs are somewhat more eager to move. And yet they, too, are only cogs in the wheel of a show in 3D that has been planned and optimized down to the smallest detail and that completely captivates 25,000 visitors to the Hofgarten for around two hours.

The fascination of Kraftwerk is in a way timeless, even if the origin for the same has clearly changed. The quartet around founding member and mastermind Ralf Hütter has long since ceased to be a synonym for futurism and innovation, as the world has changed faster than even Kraftwerk once anticipated. Nowadays, the band is rather retro, both acoustically and aesthetically, a reminder of the time when computers were still in their infancy and Alexa or Siri belonged more to the realm of science fiction than to the living room table at home.

Anachronistic patina

The electronic minimalism of the band that set standards in the 70s with "Die Roboter" or "Autobahn" and paved the way for Depeche Mode, Ultravox and Daft Punk (not to mention techno as a music genre) has long since ceased to be revolutionary, but on the contrary has a similarly anachronistic patina as the Daleks from the British series "Dr. Who" - and yet there is no denying that the Bonn concert should be a very special experience for many. At least for those who have managed to get a seat at the front of the site and can enjoy the show not only acoustically but also visually.

This is, after all, the consequence of a rigorous optimization process, a vision of music and sound as the result of mathematical reproduction and repetition, a hypnotic Gesamtkunstwerk of light and sound, of sequences and of those special moments in which a new element takes its place in the great structure and thus transforms it.

Kraftwerk draw 3D patterns in the night sky, while basses boom and synthesizers create acoustic surfaces, projectors paint numbers over the Hofgarten seemingly close enough to touch, excellent sound technology generates a 3D sound during "Autobahn", and the audience stands enchanted, white 3D glasses on noses over mouths open with amazement. Yes, Kraftwerk may not be as inspiring as they used to be, but the quartet can still set standards. If you can see anything from the stage, that is.

Of course, Kraftwerk pull all their big hits out of the closet for this single Germany concert on their tour, from "Das Modell" to the Coldplay-picked-up "Neonlicht" to the already repeatedly mentioned „Robots". These are the moments when nostalgia is at its greatest, when many a person recalls their first encounters with a group that became almost invisible behind its own technology and yet opened up new universes in hip hop, pop and other realms of music. And at the same time it becomes clear why Kraftwerk still have legend status after half a century and are perhaps no longer musically, but conceptually still gladly quoted. In this respect, it is no wonder that Kraftwerk were the first German band ever to be inducted into the "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame" last year. The people behind the robots have earned it.