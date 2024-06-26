Initial data on heat planning 88 per cent of houses in Bonn are barely renovated

The city of Bonn published initial data for municipal heating planning on Tuesday. According to this, around 80 per cent of Bonn's buildings were built before 1981. "From an energy perspective, most of the buildings are in need of renovation: around 88 per cent of all buildings are unrenovated or only partially renovated," according to the evaluation of the inventory analysis. In order to become climate-neutral by 2035, 4.6 per cent of buildings in Bonn would have to be completely modernised in terms of energy efficiency every year - including insulation of the roof, basement and exterior walls.