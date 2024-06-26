Initial data on heat planning 88 per cent of houses in Bonn are barely renovated
Bonn · The city of Bonn has carried out an inventory analysis. According to the analysis, the majority of buildings in the city were built before 1981. The need for refurbishment is correspondingly high.
There are many buildings in Bonn with poor energy values. With an annual heat consumption of more than 250 kilowatt hours per square metre, 13 percent of the buildings fall into the worst energy efficiency class H. "They consume around 30 percent of the city's total heat consumption," the city's press office announced. By comparison, new buildings usually have an annual heating requirement of 30 to 50 kilowatt hours per square metre. According to the city administration, around 62 per cent of houses have medium to poor energy efficiency classes and require more than 100 kilowatt hours of heat per square metre every year.
The city of Bonn published initial data for municipal heating planning on Tuesday. According to this, around 80 per cent of Bonn's buildings were built before 1981. "From an energy perspective, most of the buildings are in need of renovation: around 88 per cent of all buildings are unrenovated or only partially renovated," according to the evaluation of the inventory analysis. In order to become climate-neutral by 2035, 4.6 per cent of buildings in Bonn would have to be completely modernised in terms of energy efficiency every year - including insulation of the roof, basement and exterior walls.
The results of the inventory and potential analysis are a first step in heat planning. Based on the available data, the technically most sensible type of heat supply is to be calculated for all sub-areas of the city by autumn 2024. According to Mayor Katja Dörner, freely accessible online maps will then show "in which neighbourhoods local and district heating networks are possible and where individual solutions such as heat pumps are needed". The analyses also showed "that the energy modernisation of older existing buildings must be an integral part of the heating transition", said Dörner.
Heat planning must be completed by 30 June 2026 in municipalities with over 100,000 inhabitants in accordance with the legal requirements of the Heat Planning Act. The city of Bonn has announced that it will submit the heating plan for political consultation as early as spring 2025.
Interested parties can find the latest news on the heat transition, the analysis of the current situation and potential and municipal heat planning at bonn.de/waerme.
