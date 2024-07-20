Bonn hit by global disruption Bonn Airport, pharmacies, and companies among those affected by IT failures
Update | Bonn · Starting Friday morning, computer problems have been causing disruptions worldwide, affecting airports, hospitals, banks and media companies. Cologne/Bonn Airport and pharmacies in the region were among those experiencing significant issues.
On Friday, computer problems led to widespread disruption globally. Several German airports, including Cologne/Bonn, had to temporarily suspend operations. "There are currently major disruptions to the airlines’ check-in process," said press spokeswoman Franziska Graalmann in response to an enquiry from GA. It is currently impossible to predict how long the disruption will last.
The Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), based in Bonn, identified a faulty update of a security application called Falcon from the manufacturer Crowdstrike and a fault with the Microsoft Azure service as causes of the problems.
Lukas Weinberger, spokesman for Cologne/Bonn Airport, told GA in the early afternoon that there might be isolated flight cancellations and long waiting times at check-in. "It's a difficult situation," Weinberger said, referring to the global problems. While the airport's IT systems are unaffected, individual airlines or their service providers, responsible for check-in, are impacted. Consequently, check-in processes have to be carried out manually in some cases, leading to significant delays.
Eurowings was among the companies that were affected, with the company cancelling numerous domestic flights on Friday, including some at Cologne/Bonn Airport. Travellers are advised to check the status of their flights via the websites of the airlines, tour operators, or the airport's homepage. The spokesperson was unable to provide current waiting times at the check-in counters.
DHL notices effects ‘in some regions’
Daniel Gabel, spokesman for the DHL Group, reported that the cancellations are currently having a "very limited and local impact" on the company. "Suppliers and business partners are affected in some regions," said Gabel, without specifying the affected areas. "We are monitoring the situation closely and are in constant contact with our business partners."
Pharmacies in Bonn affected: Back to the fax machine
Some pharmacies in and around Bonn are suffering from the IT disruptions. "We can't do anything at the moment," reports Heike Zenk, owner of Margareten Apotheke in Bad Godesberg. The company cannot process customers' e-prescriptions, and reorders from wholesalers, also affected, are not possible. The pharmacy can only occasionally dispense existing medication such as aspirin via an emergency cash register. Some doctors are faxing prescriptions. Zenk fears a loss of sales due to the disruption.
But not all pharmacies in Bonn and the region are affected: As Katharina Freischlad, deputy chairwoman of the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg Pharmacists' Association, explains, there are several software manufacturers and therefore problems are not universal.
Some bank customers are unable to withdraw money
Some people were surprised when they wanted to withdraw money, as cards from some providers did not work. "ATMs belonging to the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe were among those affected," says Jörg Wehner, press spokesman for Sparkasse Köln-Bonn. He says cash withdrawals with credit or debit cards from Visa, American Express, and China Union were temporarily not possible. ‘Other cards, such as the Girocard or Mastercards, were not affected,’ explains Wehner. Digital payments and card payments in shops also worked without any problems. However, the problems have since been resolved. Volksbank Köln-Bonn, on the other hand, announced that it had not experienced any disruptions.
At the City of Bonn, some employees were restricted in their mobile working, explains Andrea Schulte from the press office. There was a ‘disruption to the VPN server’. However, the city administration is currently assuming that this is not related to the global outage. ‘Citizen service is still fully guaranteed,’ Schulte explains.
Bonn University Hospital and Telekom are not affected
The worldwide technical failures have also impacted hospitals in Germany. The University Medical Centre Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) with hospitals in Kiel and Lübeck was affected, announced on Friday that elective procedures – operations on patients without life-threatening diseases – were cancelled for the day. The outpatient clinics at both sites have also been closed, although patient care is guaranteed.
When asked by GA, Bonn University Hospital (UKB) reported that the software was not in use there. "Everything is running normally," said the IT Director.
Deutsche Telekom also reported no issues: "Our Telekom networks are not affected by the outages," said press spokesman Peter Kespohl. Stadtwerke Bonn announced that they were also free from technical problems.
(Original text: Marie Schneider / Translation: Jean Lennox)