Bonn hit by global disruption Bonn Airport, pharmacies, and companies among those affected by IT failures

Some people were surprised when they wanted to withdraw money, as cards from some providers did not work. "ATMs belonging to the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe were among those affected," says Jörg Wehner, press spokesman for Sparkasse Köln-Bonn. He says cash withdrawals with credit or debit cards from Visa, American Express, and China Union were temporarily not possible. ‘Other cards, such as the Girocard or Mastercards, were not affected,’ explains Wehner. Digital payments and card payments in shops also worked without any problems. However, the problems have since been resolved. Volksbank Köln-Bonn, on the other hand, announced that it had not experienced any disruptions.