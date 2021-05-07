Weather outlook for the region : Spring returns on the weekend - with highs up to 27 °C

The sun shines through a dandelion. Warmer temperatures are expected in Bonn on the weekend. Foto: Martin Gerten

Bonn Relief is in sight for the weekend when meteorologists are expecting warmer temperatures. On Sunday at the latest, temperatures should be warm and nearly summer-like.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Up until Sunday, the German Weather Service (DWD) expects the weather in North Rhine-Westphalia to be "much too cold” for this time of year. But by Sunday, temperatures should be warmer and summer-like. With highs of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius on Saturday, it will remain cloudy and it may rain in some areas. On Sunday, it will warm up significantly as the "weather radically changes": With highs between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius, we will see sunny skies with windy conditions.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the subtropical warm air will bring highs between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius on Sunday. In the evening, clouds will increase in the southwest, and showers are possible.

Overnight into Friday, brief rain showers were expected with lows between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius. In higher elevations, temperatures were expected to drop down to minus 1 degrees. Ground frost is possible in some areas.

On Friday, according to the forecast, it will remain cloudy with highs of 10 to 13 degrees Celsius in the lower lying areas and 4 to 8 degrees in the higher elevations. Rain showers cannot be excluded.