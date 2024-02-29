March 1–3 Bonn Art Prize and Archive Day: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Enjoy cabaret on the big stage, admire the works of the Bonn Art Prize and relive Kafka's "Metamorphosis": These are our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region.
The art museum is exhibiting the works of Louisa Clement, winner of the Bonn Art Prize 2023, the Archive of Social Democracy is inviting visitors to culinary tours and Musik im Park EXTRA is bringing acoustic folk music to Bad Godesberg. The rest of the federal city is also full of art. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
I, Samsa
Stefan Herrmann's adaptation of Kafka's "The Metamorphosis" is now in its thirteenth year at the Euro Theatre Central. His new production "I, Samsa" at the theatre in the ballroom also tells the story of a transformation that catapults the young protagonist out of her everyday life. Actress Paula Sophia Götz performs the play in monologue form. Tickets for "Ich, Samsa" are available from bonnticket.
Where: Theatre in the ballroom, Frongasse 9, 53121 Bonn
When: Friday, 1 March, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 March, 8 p.m. and
Sunday, 3 March, 8 p.m.
Tickets: from 17 Euro
Louisa Clement: Becoming lost
The jury unanimously selected Bonn-based artist Louisa Clement as the winner of the Bonn Art Prize 2023. The artist's work is thematically characterised by the presence of the human in the artificial and the artificial in the human. Clement's artistic repertoire includes photographs, video installations and robot clones with a life of their own. She created the video works "Off-Target-Effekt" and "Believers" (both 2023) especially for the presentation at the Kunstmuseum.
Where: Kunstmuseum Bonn, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn
Museum opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.,
Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Duration of the exhibition: until Sunday, 16 June 2024
Admission: 7 Euro (reduced 3.50 Euro), free on the first Sunday of the month
Archive Day at the Archive of Social Democracy
Under the motto "Eat and Drink", the Archive of Social Democracy invites you to hourly guided tours through the library and archive collections. Political, identity-forming and vital dimensions of food intake will be highlighted. The stacks, which are otherwise not open to the public, contain an extensive collection of sources on the history of the German and international labour movement. The guided tours start on the hour (last time at 6 pm).
Where: Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Godesberger Allee 149, 53175 Bonn
When: Friday, 1 March, 1 pm to 7 pm
Admission: free of charge, no registration required
Exhibition Counter Thoughts. Counter Images
As part of the "Active Culture of Remembrance" project, the exhibition by artist Cheryl McIntosh follows colonial traces in Bonn. With her collages, installations and various materials, she makes a statement against colonialism, racism, oppression and in favour of resistance against colonial structures. Further information on her work can be found on the artist's website.
Where: Ernst-Moritz-Arndt-Haus, Adenauerallee 79, 53113 Bonn
Vernissage of the exhibition: Thursday, 29 February, 6 pm
Duration of the exhibition: Thursday, 29 February to Thursday, 28 March
Exhibition opening hours: Friday to Sunday (1 to 24 March) and
Monday to Thursday (25 to 28 March), 12 noon to 6 pm each day
Admission: free of charge
Music in the park EXTRA - Muckenpensel
Carried by finely tuned melodies, a touch of melancholy and unobtrusive depth, the acoustic folk duo Muckenpensel tell stories of connection, freedom, loss and joy. From February to April, before the Musik im Park event series begins, artists from Bonn and the surrounding area perform at the Trinkpavillon in Bad Godesberg. In the 2024 season, audiences can expect jazz, rock and blues concerts.
Where: In the Trinkpavillon, Koblenzer Straße 80, 53177 Bonn
When: Saturday, 2 March, 7 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.
Admission: free of charge, donations requested
The Open Stage - 38th Open Stage Rhineland
"A grab bag of cabaret" opens up to spectators at the Open Stage Rhineland on Friday. At least six artists will delight with cabaret, comedy, music, poetry slam or theatre. Last-minute travellers can be tempted by a spontaneous short performance. Tickets are available here.
Where: Pantheon, Siegburger Straße 42, 53227 Bonn-Beuel
When: Friday, 1 March, 8 pm
Tickets: 7 Euro (concessions and advance booking 5 Euro)
Vierteltöne - music for everyone!
Setting stories to music, creating new melodies and writing your own songs: Together with Juliane and Max from the PORTAL education department of the Bonn Theatre, participants will get to know different instruments and make music together.
Where: Empty space as a meeting place, Brüdergasse 4, 53111 Bonn
When: Friday, 1 March, 6 pm
Admission: free of charge, no registration required
Original text: Jasmin Kaub
Translation: Mareike Graepel