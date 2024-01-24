Insolvent group Bonn-based Galeria pays millions in rent to Signa
Bonn · The Galeria building on Münsterplatz belongs to the Signa Group. While the department stores' chain had to be rescued by the state with emergency loans, Signa is collecting an annual rent in the high single-digit millions for the Bonn branch.
The Galeria building is the top address in Bonn's retail sector: size, location, floor plan, long shop window fronts on two sides - it could hardly be better. And yet the wave of insolvencies in the Signa Group is threatening to take the branch on Münsterplatz with it. This is apparently not least due to Signa boss René Benko's strategy of collecting high rents from the group subsidiary Galeria - a merger of Kaufhof and Karstadt - for buildings that also belong to Signa.
Store manager calls for "fair rent"
This is the case with the former Kaufhof building in Bonn. The department stores', which opened in 1950 (see "Kaufhof history"), has been owned by the insolvent property division Signa Prime via other subsidiaries since 2019. The Galeria store manager in Bonn has now also made it clear just how oppressive the rent is: "Of course, we have to agree a more favourable, fair rent for the building in order to be economically successful in the long term," said Regina Zerwas in an interview with GA a few days ago.
Zerwas did not give a figure. But it can be found in the annual financial statements of Remigiusstrasse 20-24 Immobiliengesellschaft GmbH. This company is owned by Kaufhof Bonn Münsterplatz GmbH, which is owned by Asset Grundbesitz GmbH, which in turn is majority-owned by Signa Prime, as annual reports from previous years show. According to the documents, Galeria in Bonn, for example, had to pay a monthly rent of 762,940.31 Euro to Remigiusstraße 20-24 Immobiliengesellschaft GmbH for January 2022 - which corresponds to an annual rent of around nine million Euro. It is unclear whether the rent has changed to date: neither the responsible managing directors at Signa nor the reorganisation administrators of Signa Prime - a law firm from Vienna - responded to GA's enquiries.
Just under 763,000 Euro per month for around 15,000 square metres of retail space: is that normal in the industry? Not at all, according to a nationwide estate agent group that is also familiar with the Bonn location. The experts do not want to be named out of respect for their customers. However, they say that in prime locations such as the Galeria store, landlords do try to enforce maximum rents. In this case, the department stores' chain probably had no chance of negotiating down the rent demand - it came from its own sister company Signa Prime.
According to industry experts, rents in the textile trade amount to around ten per cent of the turnover in the respective shop. The Galeria store manager in Bonn, Zerwas, speaks of "seven to twelve per cent", which is normal for the market. She adds: "We are well above that." According to the Bild newspaper, it is even around 20 per cent of sales in Bonn. The managing director of a high-calibre property company, with whom the GA spoke, also believes that a monthly rent of 763,000 Euro for the department stores' is far too high. The manager knows the retail properties in Bonn city centre very well. "I don't have any exact figures for the Galeria building," he says. "But I think a monthly rent of between 300,000 and 400,000 Euro is realistic.“
Just how lucrative the internal rental model was for Signa was demonstrated, for example, in the first year of the pandemic in 2020, when the Signa subsidiary Galeria fell into such a deep crisis that it had to be rescued with emergency loans from the state, which ultimately totalled 680 million Euro - most of which has since had to be written off. Despite this, Kaufhof Bonn Münsterplatz GmbH transferred half a million Euro as profit to Asset Grundbesitz GmbH, which is backed by Signa Prime, according to the 2020 annual report. A further 193,000 Euro went to Commerz Real AG, the asset manager from the Commerzbank Group, which still held 20 per cent of the Bonn location and nine other Signa department stores at the time. "Last year, we sold nine of our ten 20 per cent stakes in Kaufhof department stores back to Signa, including the one in Bonn," says company spokesman Gerd Johannsen. "In return, we took over the Mynd high-rise project and the Galeria Weltstadthaus on Berlin's Alexanderplatz in their entirety from Signa.“
Benko's Signa acquired the Galeria building in Bonn, including the property, for around 136 million Euro according to the 2019 financial statements. Typical for the Austrian investor: it was probably mainly debt capital that was used. As of December 2021, the documents show "liabilities to banks" of 75.7 million Euro for the project company. In addition, there were another 42 million Euro in "liabilities" for loans from Signa's partner at the time, Commerz Real.
The Signa insolvencies could also be an opportunity for the Bonn Galeria location to get out of the expensive rental agreements. The management at the Galeria head office in Essen has announced exactly that. The insolvency administrators of the Signa subsidiaries will have to negotiate this. And this is a point that could prove to be an advantage: "The building's insolvency administrator would rather receive only half the rent than none at all if the department stores' had to cease operations," says the Bonn-based property manager. It is now crucial to keep Galeria going - also for the future of the large building on Münsterplatz. If necessary, it could be remodelled like the former Karstadt store on Poststrasse for several successor tenants. But that would be expensive and time-consuming.
The wave of insolvencies is rolling
A number of Galeria subsidiaries in the Signa-Prime building division have also filed for insolvency. According to Wirtschaftswoche, this affects Kaufhof Aachen GmbH, for example. According to the insolvency register, the project company for the Bonn store was not yet insolvent as of Monday. If Signa Prime cannot be rescued in the insolvency proceedings, things could become difficult for the traditional Bonn building. A further assessment by the property managing director: without department stores' operations, he believes that there is unlikely to be anyone interested in buying the property at the moment. Investors are not particularly willing to take risks, partly because of the relatively high interest rates.
(Orig. text: Andreas Baumann / Translation: Mareike Graepel)