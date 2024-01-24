Insolvent group Bonn-based Galeria pays millions in rent to Signa

Kaufhof history

The department stores' Leonhard Tietz AG (from 1933 Westdeutsche Kaufhof AG) opened its first retail space in Bonn on 1 March 1901 on Römerplatz (now Remigiusplatz). The department stores' soon moved to Remigiusstrasse, where the main entrance was also located. From there, wide passages led to the Dreieck and Mauspfad, covered by glass barrel vaults, as researched by the city archives.

A few years later, Tietz built a connection to Münsterplatz, which ended in a large gate. Before the First World War, the house was replaced by a new four-storey building on Münsterplatz. Breuning's house stood there on the site now occupied by Galeria. The current building, opened in 1950, was designed by the Kaufhof construction managers at the time together with the Bonn architects van Dorp and Schmidt. The company then bought up neighbouring buildings and had a new façade built on Münsterplatz in 1979.