Newly discovered : Branch of the café chain "Il Barista" opens in Bonn

Branch manager Donna Bahadori (middle) and her team at the “Il Barista” near Beethoven’s birthplace in Bonn city center. Foto: Barbara Frommann

Bonn The café "Il Barista" has opened its first branch in Bonn. Besides offering various coffee specialties, both sweet and savory eats are available 365 days a year.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Just a stone's throw from Beethoven's birthplace, owner Wolf Bahcecioglu has opened the first Bonn branch of the "Il Barista" café chain - which belongs to the parent company Espresso Perfetto. After almost three months of renovations on a former hair salon, branch manager Donya Bahadori and her team now welcome customers into a café with an elegant, modern ambience.

The 30-seat indoor space features dark brown, comfortable leather chairs and sofas, walls in flamingo pink and white, and faux fur throws on the deep, low window sills. The black lacquered wall piano by Cherny is intended as a decorative object to symbolically underscore the neighborhood of the Beethoven Haus.

The outdoor dining area in the pedestrian zone at the corner of Bonngasse and Friedrichstrasse is currently under construction and is expected to seat 30 when completed.

"The most important thing is happy and satisfied customers. Offer them only what you yourself would like to have,” says Bahadori. It is her personal motto. ”The customer is king and remains king." Since last summer, she has also been running the Il Barista Café near the Cologne-Deutz trade fair complex.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Bahadori points to the Italian Faema 61 coffee machine, five different bean roasts (also out-of-house: 250 grams for ten euros each, a kilo costs between 19 and 34 euros) and a variety of milk types (whole milk, oat, soy, almond, coconut and lactose-free).

A cappuccino costs 3.20 euros, a flat white is 3.80 euros, and a matcha latte is 4.70 euros. Soft drinks include the Italian mineral waters San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna (0.25l each 2.70 euros) and San Pellegrino soft drinks (0.2l each for 2.80 euros).

In the attractive dessert showcase, five cakes (3.90 euros each) are available daily, including tiramisu and torta lamponi (raspberries with ricotta cream); as well as around 20 different Italian pastries such as cannolo (2.60 euros), nougat brownie (3.40 euros), pistacchio (2.10 euros), rolo vanilla (3.90 euros) or strawberry tartelette (3.60 euros). A dozen breakfast variations are also planned.

Branch manager Donna Bahadori makes one final promise: "We'll be open 365 days a year - even on Christmas Eve.”

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Info: Café Il Barista, Friedrichstr. 38, Bonn city center, Tel. (0159) 0 674 95 30. Open Mon-Sat 8am - 8 pm, Sundays and holidays 9 am - 8 pm.