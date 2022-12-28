Stadtwerke push for solution : Bonn bridges are too low for electric buses

The passage at Rheinalleee in Bad Godesberg is three metres high. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn The Stadtwerke are converting their fleet to e-mobility. But the new buses are higher than the old ones - and in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district, the clearance at several bridges is too low. Now engineers are needed.

Clean, quiet, comfortable: with electric buses, Bonn wants to take another big step towards a traffic turnaround. In some places in the city, however, the new technology is slowed down by the local conditions. The modern buses with the alternative drive cannot be used without problems on all routes in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district. In some places, the subways are so low that the vehicles cannot pass under them.

Other routes mean longer journey times

The situation is critical, for example, in Rheinallee (bus lines 611, 613, 637, 638, 855, E-Wagen, N7, N10), in Ramersdorf in Heinrich-Konen-Straße (bus line 607) and Am Probsthof (bus line 632). In order to pass safely, the new buses need a clearance height of 3.50 metres - however, at the three areas mentioned, only 3 to a maximum of 3.40 metres are available.

Bonn is not alone in this dilemma. In the Rhein-Sieg district, too, the new vehicles are stopped at some places. The stations affected are Menden/Meindorf in Sankt Augustin (bus lines 540, 640) and Karl-Broehl-Straße in Rhöndorf (rail replacement service line 66). Although these subways are not on Bonn city territory, they are served by SWB lines. The political committees in Bonn have already dealt with the issue several times. Now an engineering firm is to develop proposals for a solution.

With the use of electric buses (by SWB) and hydrogen buses (by RVK), local transport is to be operated emission-free by 2035. "To this end, SWB Bus und Bahn is successively procuring new vehicles," explains Clarissa Pütz from the municipal utility. Currently, four E-solo and three E-articulated buses are in operation in Bonn. In the first quarter of next year, the fleet is to be expanded by another ten electric buses.

The problem is that most of the batteries are installed on the roof, which makes the vehicles higher. In the hydrogen-powered vehicles, the tank is also on the roof. All transport companies (SWB, RVK, RSVG) agree that a clearance height of 3.50 metres is necessary for the use of the new buses at subways. Due to the use of the new drive technology, new vehicles can already not be used on certain routes because of the lack of clearance height, the city administration stated in a corresponding submission.

However, by using conventional lines in the critical areas, the problem can only be solved in the short term. "If it is not possible to adjust the clearance heights, alternative routes will have to be found. This would sometimes involve longer routes and travel times," the SWB spokeswoman explains. In order to ensure a safe flow of traffic, she says, it is important that all types of vehicles can be used on all routes. "We also want to have completely converted to zero-emission buses by 2035. Clearance heights will then be relevant for the entire fleet," adds Pütz.

The engineers are now expected to come up with proposed solutions by spring. Possible options include lowering the roadway, a central traffic routing (for arched bridges) or a change in the routing. "The administration will inform the politicians about the results after the study has been completed and prepare draft resolutions," says the press office.

The municipal utilities hope for a quick decision, but at the latest by the end of 2024. "By that time, the number of purely electrically powered vehicles will be so high that it will hardly be possible to avoid these stretches of road," the SWB spokeswoman emphasises.