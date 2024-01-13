Caught in the act Bonn café owner films third break-in within one week
Bonn · Café Fürst in Bonn's city center has experienced three break-ins within one week. The café owner saw the third break-in live on camera. After a call to police dispatch, officers were able to arrest the suspected burglars on the scene.
Overnight from Thursday to Friday, Café Fürst on Fürstenstrasse was broken into for the third time in a week. Thieves had already broken into the city center café overnight from Monday to Tuesday and Wednesday to Thursday. The first time they broke in, they stole 600 euros from the cash register; in the second break-in, they stole a tablet and around 500 euros in cash. Both times, Amir Nokhbezaim, owner of Café Fürst, only noticed the crimes when he went to open the café the next morning.
Men between the ages of 23 and 29
On Friday night, Nokhbezaim put up a camera. With success: At around midnight, culprits broke into the café once again, and this time the owner observed it live on camera. Shortly after he called the police, officers arrived at the scene and were able to arrest the suspected burglars. Police were familiar with the men, aged 23 and 29, one of them from Bonn.
According to GA information, one of them had been convicted of burglary in the past. The other had been convicted of shoplifting.
As the Bonn police announced in a press release, the police department is currently investigating whether the arrested men were also responsible for the previous break-ins at Café Fürst and whether they are connected to any other crimes.
More break-ins in the vicinity
The break-ins at Café Fürst are not isolated incidents. There were other break-ins in the immediate vicinity on Monday and Wednesday. The Paper & Tea store and the Pirkan Café were also affected. Cash was stolen from the register at the Pirkan Café but the burglars only opened cupboards and drawers at Paper & Tea without stealing anything.
While it is true that there has been an increase in the number of crimes, one could not speak of a "series" of burglaries, Simon Rott, press spokesman for the Bonn police, told the GA. "We had a flashpoint here right now in terms of burglaries," said Rott. Even though the perpetrators have struck often in this location, if there was a reason for continued concern, the police would issue a timely warning, as Rott emphasized: "After the arrests made tonight, we assume that the situation will calm down again," he said.
Bonn police state on their website that the number of domestic burglaries has more than halved since 2013. The statistics for burglaries in cafés and stores last year are not yet available. The police will publish the crime statistics for the past year of 2023 in March. The most recent figures that Bonn police have been able to provide on this topic are from 2022, when 171 burglaries in cafés and stores were reported, which is well below the average figure for the last ten years (238).
