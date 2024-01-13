Caught in the act Bonn café owner films third break-in within one week

While it is true that there has been an increase in the number of crimes, one could not speak of a "series" of burglaries, Simon Rott, press spokesman for the Bonn police, told the GA. "We had a flashpoint here right now in terms of burglaries," said Rott. Even though the perpetrators have struck often in this location, if there was a reason for continued concern, the police would issue a timely warning, as Rott emphasized: "After the arrests made tonight, we assume that the situation will calm down again," he said.