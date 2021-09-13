Career fair : Bonn Career Day at the Telekom Dome this Thursday

Career day at the Telekom Dome has been very popular in recent years. It will be held again this Thursday, September 16. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn 50 companies will be at the Telekom Dome this Thursday for the ninth annual Bonn Career Day. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 16. It’s a chance for job seekers to come together with potential employers.

Bonn Career Day is organized by kalaydo.de and the General-Anzeiger newspaper. One of the purposes of the event is to bring job applicants and potential future employers together.

During these times of the pandemic, the job fair will provide an opportunity for many companies to finally meet up personally with potential job applicants. Among the participating companies are the driving school Flix, the Invite Group, Scopevisio AG and Tertia, which works on behalf of the employment agency and Jobcenter Bonn. At every Career Day event, there are many chances to explore the various aspects of choosing a career and looking for a job. Visitors can get tips on filling out job applications, job hunting and a variety of careers. On offer, for example, is a job application photo shoot, a job application portfolio check and relevant lectures.

"The groundwork for our trade fairs/events has of course become more elaborate since last year, as many extra things have to be organized. For example, every exhibitor and every visitor must register online in advance and provide a negative test result on site. At the fair, visitors must adhere to a one-way system," say the organizers.

Bonn Career Day, Thursday, September 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Telekom Dome. Free admission. A ticket is required for the visit, and can be obtained here: www.karrieretag.org/bonn.

Orig. text: Rüdiger Franz