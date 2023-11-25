160 stalls in the city centre Bonn Christmas market is open

Folkersen has been setting up his stall, which also sells various singing bowls, on Friedensplatz for twelve years. This time it’s facing south. "It's much more pleasant for me because it's not as loud as on the other side, where the buses pass," he says happily. Now people can try out his instruments more easily. Next to the 43-year-old, the "Candle Art" stall from Oberbergisch, which sold handmade candles at the Bonn Christmas market for many years, was supposed to open. "Unfortunately, the owners have given up," regrets Folkersen, as the stall would have fitted in well with his own. But with around 160 stalls spread across Poststrasse and the squares in the city centre, almost everyone looking for arts and crafts and Christmas products is sure to find what they want.