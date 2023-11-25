160 stalls in the city centre Bonn Christmas market is open
Bonn · The Bonner Budenzauber is entralling visitors with new attractions. It has been open since this Friday. For the first time there is a large nativity scene.
When the fountain at the Sterntor is filled with sand and covered with a firm surface, it's Christmas market time again. The area serves as a kind of stage, and yesterday was the 2023 premiere. Lord Mayor Katja Dörner and District Mayor Jochen Reeh-Schall opened the "Budenzauber" Christmas market in the afternoon in front of a large crowd and to the sounds of the Bonn saxophone ensemble. The market in the city centre is open daily until 23 December, except on this Sunday, 26 November, which is Totensonntag (Sunday of the dead). There are a number of new attractions for visitors.
Time and again, passers-by stop to marvel at Remigiusplatz. Showman Roland Barth and his brother Rudolf have not only set up their stalls with Feuerzangenbowle (a traditional drink where a rum-soaked sugar loaf is set on fire and drips into mulled wine), Glühwein, French fries and bratwurst next to a confectionery stall. They have also set up a nativity scene with life-size figures and seating under a sphere equipped with 2,000 LED lights, which is ideal as a selfie point, as Roland Barth proudly explains. It's great fun, especially for children, who stand in awe in front of the crib in the early afternoon, where the baby Jesus is already lying - well ahead of time. The three Magi have also already arrived.
Next year, as reported, there will also be a "Dreikönigsmarkt" (Epiphany market) on Remigiusplatz for the first time. The Bonn district council has approved the city's proposal to hold it from 27 December 2024 to 6 January 2025.
As in the previous year, the 14-metre-high, two-storey horse-drawn "Grand Carousel", also operated by Roland Barth, and the drinks bar "Der Bonner Weihnachtsbaum" on Münsterplatz are once again be eye-catching. The bar is located on the "ground floor" of a 25 metre high, illuminated artificial fir tree.
At Friedensplatz, the magical sounds coming from Tomas Folkersen's stall are a magnet for visitors. "That's a handpan," says the 43-year-old, pointing to a semi-circular, shimmering reddish-gold piece made of stainless steel that is vaguely reminiscent of a small UFO. A handpan is a metal percussion instrument made of two connected sheet steel bowls with several tone fields in the upper bowl, which is played with the hands.
Folkersen once purchased the instruments from a manufacturer in Switzerland, but his handpan maker is now based in Hong Kong. "They are all handmade and take up to 80 hours to make," he says, demonstrating his own playing skills. It's not easy to tap your fingers as quickly and precisely as he does on the upper part of the sound box to create melodious music.
Folkersen has been setting up his stall, which also sells various singing bowls, on Friedensplatz for twelve years. This time it’s facing south. "It's much more pleasant for me because it's not as loud as on the other side, where the buses pass," he says happily. Now people can try out his instruments more easily. Next to the 43-year-old, the "Candle Art" stall from Oberbergisch, which sold handmade candles at the Bonn Christmas market for many years, was supposed to open. "Unfortunately, the owners have given up," regrets Folkersen, as the stall would have fitted in well with his own. But with around 160 stalls spread across Poststrasse and the squares in the city centre, almost everyone looking for arts and crafts and Christmas products is sure to find what they want.
According to the city of Bonn, stalls selling handmade tailoring, children's clothing made from organic fabrics and natural rape cushions are either new or back after a long break. Judging by the many different scents that fill your nose as you walk through the Christmas market, the culinary offerings should also leave nothing to be desired. "We come to the Christmas market in Bonn especially for the food," says Werner Albrecht, laughing. The man has travelled to the federal city from the Eifel with his wife and is clearly enjoying his stroll through the Christmas market. "It's also Black Friday, so the long journey is twice as worthwhile for us," says the 55-year-old. "Black Friday" originates from the USA and is a sales promotion during which shops usually offer big discounts. After a successful shopping trip, the couple are now enjoying Hungarian langos - a yeast flatbread baked in fat - with garlic and cheese as well as mulled wine.
Thousands of LED lights illuminate the stalls. "November is by nature a dark time of year, when we look for a light in the darkness, a spark of hope for peace and improvement," says district mayor Reeh-Schall. He praised the uniformly decorated stalls, "which look lovely and distract us a little from the gloom and angst of the future". His thanks go to all those who contributed to the success of the event, such as the employees of the city's market office and, of course, all the stall holders.
Strategic search for pickpockets
The district mayor also thanked the police security forces, headed by Police Commissioner Frank Hoever, as well as the municipal law enforcement officers. "With their daily presence, the security concept and the awareness-raising work around the Christmas market, they make a special contribution to ensuring that we can all feel comfortable here."
As in previous years, the access roads to the Christmas market are protected with large concrete blocks. The Bonn police authority has also reopened the " Wache Weihnachtsmarkt" (Christmas Market Police Station) next to the main portal of the Münster, where police officers will be available to the public at all times. Hoever has also ordered a so-called strategic manhunt, or stop-and-search, for Bonn city centre and the centre of Bad Godesberg from this Friday, which will run for 28 days and is intended to protect against pickpockets, tricksters and other criminals.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen; Translation: Jean Lennox)