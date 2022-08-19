Stadtwerke also announce measures : This is how energy is to be saved in Bonn

A LOOK AT THE REGION

At Schloss Drachenburg, numerous measures are already being implemented to save energy. "We are in the process of reviewing and optimising our heating control system. Where available, we want to install air-heat coupling systems and, where possible, we want to stop using gas," lists Managing Director Joachim Odenthal.

According to Odenthal, the lighting at Schloss Drachenburg has now been completely converted to LED lamps. In addition, attempts are being made to reduce the lighting even when the castle is in operation, for example in the ticket office area.

The illumination of the castle at night has already been completely switched off, not only because of possible energy savings, but especially because of light pollution. The flag lighting on the north tower of the castle is also to be deactivated shortly.

Likewise, the water temperature in the castle is to be reduced. "We are examining everything that is possible in order to be energy self-sufficient at some point," Odenthal explains. In some cases, however, the protection of historical monuments gets in the way. "Photovoltaic systems on the roof, for example, are not feasible," he says. Insulating the castle is not possible either - but the individual rooms cannot be kept at a good temperature as a result. One option would be to leave the castle unheated in winter. "But we can hardly let our staff stand there at two degrees," says Odenthal. Appropriate temperatures must also prevail in the sanitary rooms.

Planning for the winter is like "looking into a crystal ball", as Odenthal calls it. "We don't consume an infinite amount of energy. But if the costs triple or quadruple in winter and we have to reckon with additional costs of 350,000 to 400,000 euros, economic operation would no longer be possible.“

More precise measures are to be decided at the shareholders' meeting on 19 August. A decision on further events in the coming months is also to be made then. The "Schlossleuchten" will probably not be able to take place and neither will the "Winterleuchten"," Odenthal speculates. Where energy is to be saved everywhere, such events would probably also be a wrong signal. "At the moment we are hoping for a little Christmas lighting. But even that is still in the stars."

The confectionery manufacturer Haribo also wants to save energy - but is keeping a low profile on how. "Haribo not only has to deal with immensely increased costs for raw materials, energy and logistics, but also increasingly with corresponding bottlenecks. Against this background, our energy-saving goals are coming into even sharper focus and we are taking appropriate measures internally." What does this mean in concrete terms? "We ask for your understanding that we will not go into further detail here and continue to plan as we go.“

The Rhine-Sieg district and the 19 associated cities and municipalities have invited the public to a press conference on Monday, at which they will present their precautionary concept for saving energy for the coming winter half-year. This will also include an appeal to the citizens.