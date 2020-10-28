Changes in the city centre : Bonn City Museum to move to the Karstadt

The shelves at Karstadt have been cleared. The building is now empty except for the shops in the basement. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn There was a surprise during the City Conference in Bonn: a proposal was made that the City Museum should move into the Karstadt building. Apart from that, there are also a lot of things going on in the city centre - for example in the former Puppenkönig.

With this news Frank Wenzel managed to come up with a surprise at the Bonn City Conference at noon on Tuesday: The Managing Director of Aachener Grundvermögen offered to consider, together with the City of Bonn and its citizens, the future use of the upper floors of the former Karstadt building on Postraße. For the ground and ground floors, his company as the owner of the department shop building is already in talks about a retail use, said Wenzel. However, the managing director has not yet revealed any details.

Wenzel was convinced that the upper floors of the former department shop, where Aldi and the DM drugstore are still located in the basement and are to remain there, could no longer be let to retailers in view of future developments in the retail trade. This development was already apparent before Corona. Even if it had been possible to keep Karstadt on site, it would have been "a success for the time being", said the manager, who was in favour of a mix of uses for these areas. "Even if we should achieve lower rents as a result".

Info Working in the Puppet King Hard work is currently being done in the Puppenkönig. Last year, the traditional toy shop closed down after more than a century in the place, much to the chagrin of many customers. As reported, next spring the Franciscan mission headquarters will receive its new home on the upper floors. At present, the headquarters with around 30 employees is still at home in Bad Godesberg. Who will move to the ground floor is still an open question at the moment. Behind the scenes it was learned that toys could possibly be offered there again. Two new boutiques have already opened: "Naketano" in the former H&M on Remigiusstrasse and "Queencoco" on Poststrasse.

This was a message that visibly elicited joy from the city administration, as Bonn's business development manager Viktoria Appelbe admitted to the GA after the lively discussion in the Protestant Church building with experts and representatives of the retail trade, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the real estate industry. "Although we are in talks with Aachener Grund," she said, "this was nevertheless great news for me. Among other things, she would now immediately establish contact with the head of the cultural department, Birgit Schneider-Bönninger, on behalf of Aachener Grund, as Wenzel does not want to rule out the possibility of the upper floors being used for cultural purposes, as he explained when asked by Arnulf Marquardt-Kuron of the Office for Economic Development.

Mr Marquardt-Kuron had previously presented a proposal from the conference chat, which his wife Irene Kuron had designed together with Gerd Landsberg, Chief Executive of the Association of Towns and Municipalities, and Nikolaus Decker, former Chairman of the Association of German Architects (BDA) in Bonn. It reads as follows: "The town museum including the museum café and museum shop could find a new home on the upper floors of Karstadt. And on the roof of the building with a great view of Münsterplatz and the surrounding area, the trio could imagine an open-air bar under glass. "I almost fell off my stool when I followed the conference in the livestream and heard Mr Wenzel and his thoughts on the Karstadt building. Without knowing our proposal, he also spoke of a mixed use of the upper floors and praised the beautiful view of the city centre," Irene Kuron told the GA in the evening.

When asked how the proposal had come about, the business consultant replied: "We have joined forces as three citizens of Bonn because we do not want to imagine that a building like Karstadt will now stand empty indefinitely in a prime location". This would kill two birds with one stone: "The city museum will have to move out of the Viktoriakarree at some point and would then be housed in much nicer and more suitable rooms in Karstadt," Irene Kuron is convinced. The suggestion by the head of the cultural department to continue the city museum as a kind of project museum or city laboratory, which has already been criticised in public, is met with rejection. "A city needs a city museum in a certain place where everyone can go. She and her two comrades-in-arms now wanted to talk to the Aachener Grund, she said.