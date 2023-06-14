Wish for a child remains unfulfilled Clinic can keep sperm of deceased Bonn man

The young couple was freshly in love and had big plans: despite a cancer that the 37-year-old had been diagnosed with in January 2020, the man from Bonn and the woman from Niederkassel wanted to make their joint wish for a child a reality. The man seemed to have successfully beaten the disease when the two got together in autumn of that year. Later, however, he succumbed to the cancer. The woman, now 30 years old, wanted to be artificially inseminated with his sperm after his death. But now her wish failed in court