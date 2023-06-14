Wish for a child remains unfulfilled Clinic can keep sperm of deceased Bonn man
Bonn · A young woman from Niederkassel was in love with a man from Bonn who was suffering from cancer. Shortly before his death, they agreed on artificial insemination. But the woman unsuccessfully sued the Bonn University Hospital for the release of the frozen sperm.
The young couple was freshly in love and had big plans: despite a cancer that the 37-year-old had been diagnosed with in January 2020, the man from Bonn and the woman from Niederkassel wanted to make their joint wish for a child a reality. The man seemed to have successfully beaten the disease when the two got together in autumn of that year. Later, however, he succumbed to the cancer. The woman, now 30 years old, wanted to be artificially inseminated with his sperm after his death. But now her wish failed in court
Contract and law as legal hurdles
The patient had had sperm frozen and stored after an operation and the subsequent radiation and chemotherapy. The man had this procedure, called cryopreservation, carried out at the University Hospital in Bonn (UKB), where the sperm was subsequently stored.
However, the couple wanted to postpone their plan to use the sperm cells for artificial insemination in the summer of 2021 for a year, when a new tumour appeared in June. Despite another operation and therapy, the patient was to lose the battle this time: On 15 February 2022, he died at the age of only 38.
However, the couple had not given up their plan to have offspring together, even in the face of imminent death: Barely two weeks before he died, the man from Bonn signed a power of attorney for his partner: This was to entitle the young woman to demand that the university clinic hand over the sperm cells for the purpose of artificial insemination.
The woman did so some time after the death of her partner. The clinic was quite open to her request, but still had to refuse to hand over the sperm. The woman then took the matter to the Regional Court in Bonn. Civil court judge Susanne Schönenbroicher dismissed her claim.
This was because the deceased had concluded a contract with the hospital prior to storage, obliging the doctors to destroy the sperm. In the event of death, the sperm cells were to be destroyed immediately, according to the agreement. After death, the sample may not be released, even if the contracting party were to issue a different instruction in the meantime - and the power of attorney is likely to be regarded as such.
University clinic offers to store the sperm
But that's not all: the German Embryo Protection Act also stands in the way of post-mortem fertilisation. And this is apparently also the main reason for the refusal to hand over the sperm. Although the plaintiff was aware of the local ban and planned the procedure abroad from the outset, the clinic would be liable to prosecution under the current law if it were to surrender the egg and aided and abet the prohibited fertilisation of an egg. A spokeswoman explained on Tuesday that the UKB needed judicial clarification on this.
However, the hospital signalled its willingness to accommodate the plaintiff. The clinic does not want to destroy the samples as long as the plaintiff pays for their storage. An amendment to the aforementioned paragraph in the Embryo Protection Act does not seem entirely out of the question in the near future. In autumn 2021, the Hamburg Higher Regional Court ruled in favour of the plaintiff in a very similar case. In this case, however, the deceased had already made an order during his lifetime to hand over the sperm cells to a Spanish clinic for further storage.
Original text: Leif Kubik
Translation: Mareike Graepel