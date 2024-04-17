Legalisation of abortions Bonn counselling centres want to abolish paragraph 218
Bonn · A commission of experts commissioned by the coalition of the two parties recommends the legalisation of abortion in the first weeks of pregnancy. However, Bonn counselling centres are calling for the complete abolition of Paragraph 218, which currently makes abortion a criminal offence.
On 600 pages, the expert commission appointed by the coalition of the German coalition government has recorded its findings on the question of whether and how abortion can be regulated outside of the penal code. These included the recommendation to legalise abortion in the early stages of pregnancy. However, Bonn counselling centres agree that "§218 should be deleted completely“.
"The commission's proposals are a step in the right direction, but §218 of the Criminal Code must be completely abolished so that pregnant women can decide freely without the threat of punishment and stigmatisation," says the AWO Bonn/Rhein-Sieg district association. Bernd Niemann, deputy head of the pro familia counselling centre, is also in favour of a "disappearance of the paragraph": "It is an outdated idea to determine a woman's future life by law," says Niemann.
Abortion is currently permitted in these exceptional cases
According to Section 218 of the German Criminal Code, an abortion is currently exempt from punishment if the woman has previously visited one of the legally recognised counselling centres and is no longer than twelve weeks pregnant. Abortion is also possible for medical reasons or after rape. However, this is an exception to the Criminal Code; in principle, abortion is a criminal offence. This leads to women who want to abort their unborn child feeling criminal and guilty, not talking about their abortion and feeling ashamed, says Claudia Küster, head of the Protestant counselling centre for pregnancy, sexuality and prenatal diagnostics (EVA).
Legalisation could also mean that counselling would no longer be compulsory. However, counselling is an important point of contact for women in their decision-making process, says Küster. Therefore, the legislator should come up with something to ensure that as many women as possible continue to visit a counselling centre before having an abortion, says the head of EVA.
Two doctors in Bonn perform abortions
There are currently two doctors in Bonn who perform abortions. However, according to the counselling centres, these are not officially listed. Not only are the women intimidated, the doctors are also afraid of abortion opponents due to the strong social stigmatisation. "If abortion were no longer a taboo subject, doctors could also work more carefree," says Küster.
One of the two doctors is Isaac Boakye. "My patients are very happy that they can come to us," says Boakye. He does not want to take a position on the possible legalisation of abortion, as he is always confronted with people who want to harm him and his practice anyway. Michael Weinbrenner, the second address to which women can turn in the event of a planned abortion, also does not wish to comment.
In order to improve the health care situation for women, Küster would like to see more doctors in Bonn offering abortion through legalisation and decriminalisation. Above all, she would also like to see female contact persons for her clients. "Some women feel more comfortable with a female doctor because of their own experiences," says Küster.
Number of doctors offering abortions is declining
Brigitte Strizek, Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Prenatal Medicine at the UKB Bonn, does not share the confidence that legalisation could automatically change the supply situation: "The fact is that the number of doctors and clinics performing abortions has decreased significantly in recent years. However, the reasons for this are multi-layered and the legal reorganisation alone will not change the shortage of care that we perceive, and certainly not in a timely manner," says Strizek.
Other political measures are therefore needed so that it can better fulfil its mandate to care for women in the future, says Strizek. This means both better rewarding the counselling services and implementation, as well as significantly reducing the administrative hurdles for doctors. "Regional providers should be made responsible for carrying out abortions. Currently, individual doctors can refuse to participate in an abortion, but in my opinion, hospitals should not be entitled to a general refusal," says Strizek.
AWO Bonn calls for "legal situation in the interests of women"
It remains to be seen what exactly the political and legal measures could look like. No decision has yet been made on future regulations. In such a highly sensitive matter, a broad social and parliamentary consensus is needed, says Karl Lauterbach, Federal Minister of Health. It therefore remains to be seen when a decision could be made. However, the AWO district association sees a clear government mandate: "The task now is to create a clear, simple legal situation in the interests of women and to abolish the previous Janus-faced and bigoted regulation," says the AWO district association.
Niemann and Küster are not worried about an increase in abortions in the event of legalisation. Because: "The current regulation does not lead to someone having a child who doesn't want it," says Niemann. "If a woman wants to abort her child, she will find a way, even if she has to travel across the border to Holland to do so. The legislator's guidelines and deadlines only make it more difficult for women to find a way, and that would change," says Küster.
Original text: Alessandra Fahl
Translation: Mareike Graepel