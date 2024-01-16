Wiesse Müüs carnival party Bonn doctor says he believes he was given knockout drops

No! Knockout.

After the incident at the Maritim Hotel, Christoph Manka and some of his friends and acquaintances changed their Facebook profile pictures to show the logo of the "No! K.o." campaign across their faces. The Bonn-based initiative was launched by Alexandra Roth after she was given knockout drops on 11 November 2018. "I was very lucky that nothing worse happened to me," writes the former Bonna on the campaign website, which explains the dangers of knockout drops and gives tips on how to party safely.

The initiative, whose ambassadors, including Manka, stand out with their yellow bracelets and badges, advises people never to leave drinks unattended, not to accept anything from strangers and to stay with their friends. If you feel nauseous or dizzy, you should get help as quickly as possible and contact the staff. People should also not be afraid to call the emergency services and take a urine sample if they suspect something is wrong.