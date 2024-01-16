Wiesse Müüs carnival party Bonn doctor says he believes he was given knockout drops
Bonn · On Saturday, knockout drops were allegedly used at the Maritim Hotel after a KG Wiesse Müüs carnival party. The doctor concerned, Christoph Manka, has filed a criminal complaint.
A new incident involving knockout drops has hit Bonn carnival. The incident is said to have occurred late on Saturday evening at the Hotel Maritim after a party organised by KG Wiesse Müüs. The carnivalist and 2020 mayoral candidate of Bürger Bund Bonn, Christoph Manka, initially reported on Facebook that he was personally affected.
Manka then told the GA that knockout drops, which take effect after around a quarter of an hour, must have been put in his drink at around 11 pm. The practising radiologist explained that he had been attending to a young woman who appeared to have drunk too much alcohol. Whilst taking care of the woman, he had left his glass unattended. "Looking back, I believe that she had also been given knockout drops," says Manka. "As a doctor, I'm actually sensitised to this kind of thing. I'm upset that I didn't intervene."
Blackout until the next morning
When the 49-year-old noticed the first signs of his increasing intoxication, he called his wife. He says he actually wanted to stay a little longer, maybe half an hour. But his wife wouldn't hear of it and insisted on picking him up immediately, "fortunately," he says in retrospect. Just a few minutes later, he had lost control of his senses completely. "I felt like I'd drunk a bottle of vodka in one go."
Once home, Manka saw his wife, who is also a doctor, insert a needle for an infusion. After that, he remembers nothing at all until the following morning. According to his wife, he was responsive, he says, but he can't remember having spoken with her. "It showed me once again that it really can happen to anyone," says Manka, who filed a criminal complaint with the Bonn police on Monday. The video recordings from the Maritim Hotel could provide evidence of a possible perpetrator.
Bonn police have not yet been able to catch a perpetrator
Police spokesperson Robert Scholten confirmed to the GA that the complaint of assault had been received. "We will now investigate and view the video footage from the hotel lobby," said Scholten. So far, the Bonn police have never been able to secure enough evidence to convict a perpetrator of giving someone knockout drops. "In incidents like this, speed is of the essence," said Scholten, explaining the difficult investigative situation. "There is only a very small window of time in which doctors can detect the active substances in the blood or urine. That's why we're asking people to contact us immediately if they suspect that they have been drugged with knockout drops."
The police are appealing to all organisers and visitors to carnival events to keep a close eye on themselves and their friends over the next few weeks. "Despite all the fun at carnival, it is still important to look out for each other," says Scholten. This is the first incident of this kind to be reported to the police in the new carnival season. Nevertheless, caution is advised, and drops could even be fatal in higher doses.
Bonn carnival community dismayed by incident.
Mark Emmerich, Managing Director of Bonn's traditional carnival organisation KG Wiesse Müüs, expressed his distress at the incident on Monday: "We are horrified and saddened. This was a happy and peaceful event with 1,600 guests - and then it happens again." Emmerich is puzzled as to why someone could commit such an act. "Perhaps there are people who can take pleasure in the helplessness of others." Emmerich also worries that the person affected will be attacked, robbed or perhaps even raped at a later date. "I don't understand that at all."
The president of the Wiesse Müüs, Alexandra Zörner, is also worried that another incident involving knockout drops has occurred, as in previous carnival years. She warns guests at every event organised by her carnival club and asks them to keep an eye on their glasses to ensure that no one sneaks drops into them. "On Sunday, we partied at our girls' session at the Hotel Maritim. I asked the girls to take good care of themselves and the other women," says Zörner. It's something you can't stress enough.
The Bonn Carnival Festival Committee always appeals to people to keep their eyes and ears open. Things have calmed down recently, but the problem flares up again and again, reports President Marlies Stockhorst. Like the police, she had not become aware of any incidents involving knockout drops since the opening of the carnival on 11 November.
Original text: Holger Willcke and Jonas Dirker; Translation: Jean Lennox