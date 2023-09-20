Covid and flu Bonn doctors see next wave of infections coming

Lack of medicines is still a big problem. Pharmacies still look at stocks with concern. "We are expecting supply bottlenecks again this winter," says Halat Kamo from the pharmacy in Knauber. Although they have learned from last year and filled the stock as much as possible, he says. "Nevertheless, we probably won't be able to provide all the medicines," she suspects. There is already a shortage of painkillers and antibiotics. "It looks particularly bad with the so-called weight loss injection, which is actually intended for diabetes patients," she explains. There are also nowhere near as many fever and painkillers for children in stock as will be needed in the coming months. "We are in a better position than last year. But we are nowhere near where we would like to be," says the pharmacist.