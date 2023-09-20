Covid and flu Bonn doctors see next wave of infections coming
Bonn · GPs in Bonn are already registering an increase in infections with corona and flu viruses. Meanwhile, pharmacies continue to lack medicines for children.
Roaring headaches, a scratchy throat and a nose that has been dripping for days: while colds and flu-like infections usually only become more frequent with the onset of the cold season, general practitioners and specialists in Bonn are already observing a significant increase. "Many patients are already coming to the practice with corresponding symptoms. We have significantly more cases of infection than normal. This year we are observing an early wave of illness," says Bonn doctor Jörg Abel. This is also confirmed by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which has registered an increase in respiratory diseases in the past two weeks. The problem in the surgeries: Behind every cough there can be not only bronchitis, but also a covid disease. "Therefore, we isolate the patients with corresponding symptoms and test them first," explains Abel.
Meanwhile, doctors' offices are preparing for busy months ahead. Because in addition to treating patients with coughs, colds and hoarseness, the new Corona vaccinations are starting. "We now know in which package size the vaccine will be delivered. Accordingly, we are currently organising the appointments with the patients," says Abels.
That Corona is far from being overcome is also confirmed by a gastroenterologist in Bonn. "Not a single day goes by when we don't have at least one positive test result in our practice," she reports. Routinely, her team would test all patients who come in for a scheduled examination, such as an endoscopy, and feel unwell. "We are surprised that the numbers are picking up," she adds. She is already worried that the infection figures will rise significantly again in winter.
Christoph Boesecke from the infectious diseases department at Bonn University Hospital is relatively relaxed about the current development. "We got through the pandemic, then we will also get through the next wave of infections," he reassures. Of course, there are generally more infections in autumn and winter. One problem, however, is that behind a supposedly harmless cold there can always be a Corona infection, since there is no longer any obligation to report and test. "I think that there is a large number of unreported cases of new infections," says the doctor. Although the protective order has long since been lifted, Boesecke still recommends wearing a mask in case of doubt. "Anyone who has a severe cold should wear a mask when shopping or on the bus or train to protect others from infection," he appeals.
Medicines for children almost out of stock
Lack of medicines is still a big problem. Pharmacies still look at stocks with concern. "We are expecting supply bottlenecks again this winter," says Halat Kamo from the pharmacy in Knauber. Although they have learned from last year and filled the stock as much as possible, he says. "Nevertheless, we probably won't be able to provide all the medicines," she suspects. There is already a shortage of painkillers and antibiotics. "It looks particularly bad with the so-called weight loss injection, which is actually intended for diabetes patients," she explains. There are also nowhere near as many fever and painkillers for children in stock as will be needed in the coming months. "We are in a better position than last year. But we are nowhere near where we would like to be," says the pharmacist.
The AOK Rheinland cannot give exact figures on the current sickness rate in Bonn. "We are told twice a year how many sick notes there were," says Daniela Heider. She explains that the earliest we can say how the situation will develop in autumn is next year.
Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel
Translation: Mareike Graepel