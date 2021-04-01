City won’t apply : Bonn does not want to become a model region

Bonn does not want to be model region. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn Next week, the government of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia wants to name six to eight model regions in which steps for opening up are to be tested. Bonn will not be one of them after all.

On Tuesday, the mayor of Bonn, Katja Dörner (Greens), signalled her interest in becoming one of the model regions. On Wednesday afternoon, the situation changed. "The city of Bonn will not apply as a model region of the state of NRW," Dörner informed the GA.

The criteria that the concept has to meet cannot be "seriously implemented", the mayor said. She left the criteria open in her statement. Above all, however, she did not want to "send out a signal through such an application that would suggest plans for relaxation in the near future. I consider the situation too serious for that," Dörner said.

Municipalities had until Wednesday to apply to the state. According to the Ministry of Economics, 40 applications had been received by Tuesday. The state will decide on the selected projects in the week after Easter and provide information on the next procedure, according to a statement from Düsseldorf.

(Original text: Bernd Eyermann; Translation: Mareike Graepel)