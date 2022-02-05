Covid rules in place : Bonn double-decker bus tours start again

The Bonn double-decker tour bus will once again be making the rounds in Bonn. Foto: Giacomo Zucca/Bundesstadt Bonn

Bonn After a long pause in operations due to Covid, the red double-decker bus will be making its rounds again in Bonn. Tourists and sightseers will be able to climb on board beginning this Saturday, with one of the buses offering a HopOn - HopOff concept.

In pre-Covid times, it was always part of the cityscape in Bonn: The red double-decker bus. Starting on Saturday, the bus will once again make its first round trip through the city. As the city of Bonn explained, the bus starts out at 12 noon at the "Budapester Straße” bus stop. The trip through the southern part of the city along the Museum Mile to Bad Godesberg takes about two hours and costs 18 euros for young people and adults, and five euros for children between four and 14 years. The HopOn-HopOff concept offers passengers the option of getting on or off at eleven different stops.

Already at 10:30 a.m., another bus departs for a shorter trip lasting around an hour. On that tour, there is no possibility to get on and off at the different stops. A ticket costs 15 euros for adults, children from four to 14 pay five euros. Purchased tickets are valid for 24 hours.

According to the city, the tour bus will initially run only on Saturdays. In March, the bus will then run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and from April, it will again operate every day in Bonn. The 2G rule applies on board. All passengers must wear a protective mask.

( Orig. text: Christine Bähr; Translation: ck)