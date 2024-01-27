"I will not be driven away” Bonn entrepreneurs talk about the rise of far-right party AfD

More German business leaders are speaking out: Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, has commented on the AfD's plans on Linkedin, the business-focused social media platform. Höttges wrote that Germany's prosperity depends on innovative companies. This requires bright minds from all over the world. "In my view, anyone who questions this is not only damaging social cohesion, but also the prosperity and well-being of society," he wrote. For him, innovation has to do with diversity: "Because we can only find the best solutions if we bring together different points of view". For Höttges, it is important to accept the rules of the democratic constitutional state and to act accordingly. "Many people with a migration background work at Deutsche Telekom. And they do a lot for our country. They are a part of us," he concluded. The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) and the German Economic Institute (IW) called on businesses in Germany to take a stronger public stance against right-wing extremism and the AfD.