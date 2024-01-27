"I will not be driven away” Bonn entrepreneurs talk about the rise of far-right party AfD
Bonn · Bonn entrepreneurs with immigrant backgrounds have clear words to say about the AfD's mass deportation plans: they are hurting the economy. Other business leaders are also calling for a clear stance against the far-right.
"It was no surprise to me, the AfD's plans have been going on for ages and now it's just become public. I expected even worse," says Reza Abdi. By "worse", he means the recently published findings from Correctiv's (non-profit independent newsroom) research. It found that right-wing extremists, business people, AfD and CDU politicians had met in a hotel near Potsdam to discuss the topic of "remigration" - a term for the mass deportation of millions of people, including people with German passports.
Abdi has lived in Germany for nine years and in Bonn for three years. He came to Berlin from Iran to attend university. He is an industrial engineer and works as a freelance management consultant and in quality management. Abdi has been fighting prejudices for some time. "For many German entrepreneurs, it's a bit of a contradiction that someone like me can advise their company," says the 35-year-old. Abdi has a strong accent, which is why his expertise is often dismissed, he says. "Some people find it difficult to accept that non-Germans also get a six-figure salary. They have the wrong image of skilled workers from abroad in their heads - we can also be university graduates," says Abdi.
AfD further exacerbates the situation
The rising popularity of the right-wing AfD party is making things worse. People who have no contact with foreigners are often easy to manipulate because they lack knowledge in this regard, says Abdi. The AfD exploits this fact, but so do some business people: "There were no small-time business people at this secret meeting, but rather powerful business people who exploit their power and people's ignorance." Abdi sees this as a threat, as the deportation plans discussed primarily affect people with an immigrant background.
When asked if he is fearful, he says clearly: "I always try to be pro-active. I go out into society, I'm in the volunteer fire department and I try to fight my fear - but you can't ignore it," says Abdi. He doesn't have the feeling that migrants will soon be in the same situation as during the Nazi era, but there is still a feeling of insecurity. "I do ask myself the question: should I still invest in something here?"
"Who are they anyway?”
Amir Shafaghi, on the other hand, has a more relaxed view of the whole situation. He also came to Germany from Iran 43 years ago at the age of ten. "When I heard about the secret meeting, the first thing I thought was: who are they anyway?" says Shafaghi. Shafaghi did not recognize the business people who were mentioned. For that reason, they could not be that important. The politicians who were at that meeting were also of no significance to him. For him, Friedrich Merz or Olaf Scholz are high-ranking politicians.
"I went to school in Germany, went to university, started my family and built up my company with over 300 employees. Bonn is my home," says the 53-year-old economist. The businessman has a German passport and was even Bonn's carnival prince in 2010. However, he understands why people like Abdi feel insecure. "It has something to do with how long you've lived in Germany. Many come to Germany in an AfD era and haven't had many years to put down roots. I didn't experience an unbelievable amount of right-wing ideology being thrown at me straight away," says the Bonn resident.
Bonn's economy will suffer damage
Both entrepreneurs agree: the AfD's agenda in this regard is damaging to the economy. "Regardless of the shortage of skilled workers, we need highly qualified skilled workers from abroad for our economic growth," explains Shafaghi. The AfD's economic plans are not well thought out and would harm the German economy if they were implemented. "We have an incredible number of entrepreneurs with an immigrant background in Bonn," says Shafaghi. Abdi sees it the same way: "The AfD is manipulating, but I don't see any real strategy from them."
More German business leaders are speaking out: Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, has commented on the AfD's plans on Linkedin, the business-focused social media platform. Höttges wrote that Germany's prosperity depends on innovative companies. This requires bright minds from all over the world. "In my view, anyone who questions this is not only damaging social cohesion, but also the prosperity and well-being of society," he wrote. For him, innovation has to do with diversity: "Because we can only find the best solutions if we bring together different points of view". For Höttges, it is important to accept the rules of the democratic constitutional state and to act accordingly. "Many people with a migration background work at Deutsche Telekom. And they do a lot for our country. They are a part of us," he concluded. The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) and the German Economic Institute (IW) called on businesses in Germany to take a stronger public stance against right-wing extremism and the AfD.
Abdi is already considering moving to northern Europe, perhaps to Finland. "If I leave Bonn, my company will go too," he says. Many people around him say that you should stay and fight for your future, but he sees it differently. "If the skills of foreigners are not recognized, they can easily go to other countries," he says. Shafaghi, on the other hand, will stay, even if the AfD comes to power one day: "I won't be driven out. I've been expelled before, but I'm not going to run away now and leave my country to the AfD”.
(Orig. text: Selina Stiegler / Translation: Carol Kloeppel)