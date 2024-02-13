Record Bonn experiences its fifth flood in four months
Bonn · The Rhine is flooding for the fifth time in four months - breaking a record. Here's how high the water levels were in Bonn and what the future holds.
The Rhine level in Bonn once again exceeded the high water mark of six metres at the weekend. At this level, ships are only allowed to sail slowly and in the middle of the Rhine. As the former statistician of the city of Bonn, Klaus Kosack, reports, this is now the fifth flood in the past four months and a record in Bonn.
Highest Rhine level in Bonn in 2023 at Christmas
Including November, when the water in the federal city rose to 6.78 metres, there had been a Rhine flood with a water level of more than six metres in Bonn in each of the winter months. Kosack says that the rise in mid-December was due to melting snow and the resulting increase in water inflow, which led to a maximum water level of 6.70 metres.
The annual high for 2023 was reached on Christmas Day at 7.51 metres. As Bonn weather expert Karsten Brandt explained, the record flood for the year was mainly due to persistent rainfall and the soil being completely saturated down to the deepest layers of the ground.
Forecasts for Bonn show falling water levels
Despite the rainy autumn, which laid the foundation for the many floods, 2023 went down in the statistical databases as the hottest year ever, not only worldwide but also in Bonn. The global warming mark of 1.5 degrees compared to the pre-industrial level of 1850 to 1900 has long since fallen in Bonn, says Brandt
Since, as the weather expert says, a mild winter forms the basis for a warm year, Bonn could be heading for another hot summer in 2024 and extend the series of warmer years in the federal city. At least in terms of flooding, this is what happened in January and February. The Rhine rose to 7.40 metres in the first calendar month and to 6.18 metres this Saturday. However, the situation is expected to ease in the coming days. The forecasts of the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Centre, which is responsible for the Bonn section of the Rhine, are clearly pointing downwards. A water level of around 5.40 metres is forecast for Wednesday morning.
(Original text: Jonas Dirker; Translation: Jean Lennox)