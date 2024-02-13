Record Bonn experiences its fifth flood in four months

Since, as the weather expert says, a mild winter forms the basis for a warm year, Bonn could be heading for another hot summer in 2024 and extend the series of warmer years in the federal city. At least in terms of flooding, this is what happened in January and February. The Rhine rose to 7.40 metres in the first calendar month and to 6.18 metres this Saturday. However, the situation is expected to ease in the coming days. The forecasts of the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Centre, which is responsible for the Bonn section of the Rhine, are clearly pointing downwards. A water level of around 5.40 metres is forecast for Wednesday morning.