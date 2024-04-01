Bonn University scientist Bonn expert talks about how healthy asparagus really is

Ellinger: Some nutrients are destroyed when it is heated. That's just the way it is. But you can't eat asparagus raw, you have to heat it. Folic acid is very sensitive to heat, up to 35 per cent can be destroyed in this way. If you cook and soak vegetables for a long time, very little of is left in the vegetables. Prolonged soaking is not very good for this water-soluble vitamin. In general, vegetables should not be cooked for longer than necessary. You should also avoid keeping them warm for too long.