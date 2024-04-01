Bonn University scientist Bonn expert talks about how healthy asparagus really is

Professor Ellinger, what exactly is asparagus?
For Germans asparagus is the "king of vegetables" and the asparagus season is eagerly anticipated for months. Professor Sabine Ellinger explains how healthy the country’s favourite vegetable really is and how best to prepare it. GA volunteer Felizia Schug asked the questions.
Sabine Ellinger: Asparagus is a vegetable. Vegetables contain a lot of water, usually around 90 per cent. This also applies to asparagus. If you look at nutritional tables, you can see whether asparagus stands out in terms of its content of certain vitamins and minerals.
And does asparagus stand out?
Ellinger: No. Compared to other vegetables, asparagus does not contain exceptionally high levels of any vitamin or mineral, even though the media sometimes emphasises things like high content of vitamin C and folic acid.
How much vitamin C does asparagus contain?
Ellinger: Asparagus has 20 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams. In comparison, red peppers contain 140 milligrams per 100 grams. The folic acid content of asparagus is also not particularly high. Green leafy vegetables such as lamb's lettuce or spinach contain more. Asparagus is not really a "bomb" for vitamins or minerals.
What is folic acid?
Ellinger: It is a water-soluble vitamin. It is essential for life.
Is there a risk of overdosing on asparagus?
Ellinger: A standard portion of asparagus is 250 grams. As asparagus is something special for many people, a gourmet portion can be up to 500 grams. That’s not too much. Asparagus contains relatively few calories, so you can eat a large portion with a clear conscience.
Asparagus is something special, you say. Is its cult status justified?
Ellinger: The cult of asparagus is based on the fact that it is a speciality: it grows underground. The underground shoots - the white asparagus - are pricked when they reach the surface. Cultivation and harvesting are relatively time-consuming. It is also a seasonal vegetable. The season begins in mid or late April and the harvest ends on St John's Day, 24 June. This marks the end of the asparagus season. The asparagus plant then has to gather strength to regenerate. Asparagus is also known as "white gold": It is a seasonal delicacy.
Why is some asparagus green?
Ellinger: White asparagus is white because it grows underground. If it is not cut, it sprouts and comes to the surface. When it is exposed to light, it forms a green pigment, chlorophyll, as well as purple pigments. The chlorophyll is what makes asparagus green. However, other varieties are used for true green asparagus, which does not have a purple colour, unlike white asparagus.
And the asparagus plant stays in the ground all year round?
Ellinger: Yes, what we harvest are the shoots. They sprout again and again. We eat the shoots and the top part of the asparagus, which is a kind of bud.
So you say that asparagus is neither a top vegetable nor is it unhealthy. What about combining it with sauce hollandaise?
Ellinger: Hollandaise sauce is made from egg yolk and melted butterfat, so it’s relatively high in fat and calories. But asparagus has a relatively high water content of 93 per cent, and its fat content is low, at 0.2 grams per 100 grams. As one portion of hollandaise sauce is about 25 grams, the relatively high calorie content in an asparagus dish is not so significant. This is also true if you use melted butter instead of hollandaise sauce - in moderation this is perfectly fine.
What about potatoes and ham?
Ellinger: This is the classic: a portion of fresh boiled potatoes. They contain good carbs, and they are a filling side dish. Asparagus is sometimes wrapped in ham. That's fine, too: ham contains protein and fat, which asparagus and potatoes contain in very small amounts. The combination makes perfect nutritional sense and can make you feel fuller.
Speaking of ham, is there anything of value in asparagus for people on a vegetarian or vegan diet?
Ellinger: No, not at all. Vegans often have problems with their intake of iron, iodine or vitamin B12. I once looked to see if asparagus contained any of these in particularly high amounts. But no, asparagus is in the middle of the field when it comes to iron compared to other vegetables. Our soils are low in iodine, and so are our vegetables. Vitamin B12 is only produced by bacteria, which are not found in asparagus.
What is the best way to prepare asparagus so that the nutrients are retained?
Ellinger: Some nutrients are destroyed when it is heated. That's just the way it is. But you can't eat asparagus raw, you have to heat it. Folic acid is very sensitive to heat, up to 35 per cent can be destroyed in this way. If you cook and soak vegetables for a long time, very little of is left in the vegetables. Prolonged soaking is not very good for this water-soluble vitamin. In general, vegetables should not be cooked for longer than necessary. You should also avoid keeping them warm for too long.
Your pee smells funny when you’ve eaten asparagus. Why?
Ellinger: We don't know exactly. Asparagus contains aspartic acid. This is a sulphurous organic acid. It is broken down by enzymes in the body. This is quite normal. The breakdown products include products that contain sulphur. These are thought to be responsible for the typical smell of asparagus urine. It varies from person to person because the amount of these enzymes varies from person to person. That's why not everyone's urine smells the same after eating asparagus.
(Original text: Felizia Schug; Translation: Jean Lennox)