Kreuzberg in Bonn Bonn family climbs the Holy Stairs of Bonn’s Kreuzberg every year

Bonn · Each year in the run up to Easter Sunday, believers ascend the Holy Staircase on Bonn’s Kreuzberg on their knees. A Bonn family explains why, and also why it’s not always everyone’s cup of tea.
Good Friday has been a carefully timed day for the Schneidheim family (not their real name) for years. The day begins quieter than a normal weekday for the family from Kessenich. Then, after a frugal lunch they lace up their walking shoes and put on their all-weather jackets. For decades, they have been making the pilgrimage up to the Kreuzberg (Mount of the Cross) on Good Friday. "It was always a regular ritual in our family," says the 59-year-old administrative assistant. "And we always planned our pilgrimage so that we were up there at the hour of Jesus' death," she explains. According to the Gospels, this was at the "15th hour of the day".
Kreuzberg Bonn: Holy Staircase has 28 steps
The Schneidheim’s children used to come along on Good Friday when they went up to the Kreuzberg in remembrance of Christ's Passion. But their son and daughter have long since left home. Today, the couple walk alone to the Holy Staircase.
The woman remembers very clearly that her children were not always enthusiastic when they walked up the steep path from Trierer Straße to the portal of the church. "There were times when they grumbled," the 59-year-old smiles. "But on the way back we had the first ice cream of the year in Poppelsdorf. We were usually able to placate the children with this promise." This year the couple will no longer ascend the stairs on their knees. "Our old bones won't take it anymore," she smiles. They will take the "stairway to salvation" on their feet.
For centuries, believers like the Schneidheim family have made the trek up to the famous pilgrimage site during Passion Week to pray on each of the 28 steps. Before the pandemic, more than 1000 believers came on the two days before Easter. The frescoes on the ceiling and walls of the late Baroque masterpiece are particularly impressive. Cherubs, angels, prophets, disciples, lions, snakes, nails, crowns of thorns and over and over again the blue and white lozenges from the coat of arms of the Wittelsbach family can be made out.
Be it kneeling in the central aisle over the red Lahn marble or standing over the stairs on both sides of the staircase, which are decorated with 18th century Rotterdam tiles, pilgrims approach the "summit" slowly and lost in inner contemplation. The closer they get to the image of the dying Christ, the clearer the promising view of the fresco ceiling behind it becomes. Because if you look through the cross you can see the resurrection. A mock clock in the church shows the hour of Jesus' death, another the hour of his sentencing by Pilate.
The staircase is a replica of the "Scala Santa" in Rome, which is said to have come from Pilate's palace and which Jesus had to climb before his sentencing. The story goes that it was brought to Rome as early as 326.
The Holy Staircase on Bonn’s Kreuzberg is open on Good Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Holy Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
