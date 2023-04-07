Kreuzberg in Bonn Bonn family climbs the Holy Stairs of Bonn’s Kreuzberg every year

Good Friday has been a carefully timed day for the Schneidheim family (not their real name) for years. The day begins quieter than a normal weekday for the family from Kessenich. Then, after a frugal lunch they lace up their walking shoes and put on their all-weather jackets. For decades, they have been making the pilgrimage up to the Kreuzberg (Mount of the Cross) on Good Friday. "It was always a regular ritual in our family," says the 59-year-old administrative assistant. "And we always planned our pilgrimage so that we were up there at the hour of Jesus' death," she explains. According to the Gospels, this was at the "15th hour of the day".