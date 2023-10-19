October 20-22 Bonn Filmfair and Technology Night: Tips for the Weekend
Bonn/Region · Dance through the university at night with robots, discover children's books with Käpt'n Book, and stroll through the flea market in the Rheinaue for the last time this year: Our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
The United Nations celebrates its birthday on the Marktplatz, the Night of Technology culminates in the Energy Fair on the Münsterplatz and young people get involved with reading sailors, art and new technologies. In addition, the annual finale of the Rheinauen flea market takes place.
Bonn Filmfair 2023
For its tenth anniversary, the Bonn Filmfair presents 16 award-winning documentaries and feature films at ten locations in the region. All the films shown address sides of social and political injustices, such as the looming climate crisis, refugees in distress at sea and the capitalisation of the housing market. At the same time, the films tell of resistance, cohesion and confidence in difficult times.
- Where: Ten locations in the region
- When: Thursday, 19 October to Wednesday, 22 November
- Admission: depending on the event
- Further information at filmfair.de
Käpt'n Book: Opening party at the Bundeskunsthalle
The autumn wind is favourable and drives Käpt'n Book into the bay of the Bonn Art Museum just in time for the weekend. The popular book captain has readings, short films, theatre and music on board - and not just for the opening day. For a whole week, Captain Book will sail through Bonn and the region to provide landlubbers and bookworms with exciting reading material.
- Where: Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn
- When: Sunday, 22 October, 10.30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge, no reservation required
Night of Technology
You don't have to pick locks to sneak through the halls of the Federal Network Agency or Deutsche Telekom on Friday night: On the Night of Technology, numerous regional companies open their doors and invite you to get to know the region as a technology location. Among others, the university, the university hospital and the local branch of the Bonn THW will take part in the Bonn hub.
- Where: 49 locations in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district.
- When: Friday, 20 October
- Admission: 10 Euro, reduced rate 5 Euro, free for all schoolchildren, trainees
and students from Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district
Bonn Energy Fair
The energy turnaround is part of everyday life for most people in Bonn - but sustainable energy solutions and green energies not only bring advantages, but above all many questions. At the Bonn Energy Fair, numerous topics relating to sustainable energy solutions will be explained. The focus is on future-oriented technologies. Visitors can refuel their own energy at the snack cart and in a chill-out area.
- Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 21 October, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
6th Bonn FutureCamp at the Haus der Jugend
Rapping with ChatGPT, writing music with virtual reality and printing 3D figures: At the FutureCamp, everything revolves around dealing with new technology. Children and young people can choose from a wide range of workshops according to their interests. Registration is required.
- Where: Haus der Jugend, Reuterstraße 100, 53129 Bonn, Germany.
- When: Saturday, 21 October, 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
- Admission: Free of charge
- Note: The event is aimed at children, youths and young adults between the
ages of 10 and 21.
Graffiti Jam to open the winter season
From 15 October to 15 March, the graffiti wall on Brassertufer can be legally spray-painted. The opening event will take place next Sunday: For the Graffiti Jam, spray cans will be distributed to participants free of charge from 11 am.
- Where: Brassertufer below the Ameron Bonn Hotel Königshof.
- When: Sunday, 22 October, from 11 a.m.
- Admission: free of charge
United Nations Day 2023
For the "birthday of the United Nations", Bonn's market place will be especially decked out again this year. Around 30 institutions active in Bonn have been invited. On stage will be staff and family members of the UN in Bonn under the name "Re-UNited", as well as the soul band Absoulution, Nick Nuttall, Bernadette La Hengst and Bonn's oldest rock band still playing with the original line-up, the Joe Cool Band.
- Where: Market Square, 53111 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 21 October, 11.15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
Flea market in the Rheinaue
For the last time this year, the Rheinaue opens its meadows for the popular flea market. Whether junk, clothes, old CDs and records or toys - almost everything can be found at the Rheinaue Flea Market. Only new goods may not be sold.
- Where: Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 10, 53175 Bonn
- When: Saturday, 21 October, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission: free of charge
- Note: The organisers recommend travelling by public transport.
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub / Translation: Mareike Graepel)