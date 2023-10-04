Deadly danger Bonn fire brigade warns of accidents with carbon monoxide
Bonn · The Bonn fire brigade warns people to prevent accidents involving carbon monoxide. In the worst case, these can be fatal. Defective heating systems can be as much a cause as incorrect behaviour on the part of the occupants.
The case made headlines: A family of four from Bonn poisoned themselves on 28 September 2022 due to a high concentration of carbon monoxide. A charcoal grill brought into the flat from the balcony caused discomfort for the entire family, including circulatory problems.
Cases like this one are being used by the Bonn fire brigade at the start of the heating season to draw attention to the dangers of carbon monoxide. According to the city, heating systems should be checked regularly to prevent accidents. The fire brigade also warns against using gas radiators or barbecues indoors. Petrol lawnmowers should also not be repaired or tried out in closed garages.
Carbon monoxide binds to red blood cells in the blood, displacing oxygen. After just a few breaths, this can lead to severe symptoms of poisoning and death. "Even in the case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, you should react quickly," explains Jochen Stein, head of the Bonn professional fire brigade. "What is particularly insidious is that you cannot smell or taste carbon monoxide." If you suddenly experience a severe headache, you should leave the room and dial 112.
In addition to carbon monoxide measuring devices, the fire brigade has special warning devices in use on its fire engines and special vehicles and recommends installing carbon monoxide detectors at home. Depending on their type and age, heating systems should be checked every one to three years by a specialist company to prevent accidents. In the case of floor heating systems, it is essential to keep the ventilation slots of the respective doors to rooms in which gas heaters are located clear, otherwise the system will not receive enough oxygen.
