Deadly danger Bonn fire brigade warns of accidents with carbon monoxide

In addition to carbon monoxide measuring devices, the fire brigade has special warning devices in use on its fire engines and special vehicles and recommends installing carbon monoxide detectors at home. Depending on their type and age, heating systems should be checked every one to three years by a specialist company to prevent accidents. In the case of floor heating systems, it is essential to keep the ventilation slots of the respective doors to rooms in which gas heaters are located clear, otherwise the system will not receive enough oxygen.