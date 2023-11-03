Storm system Emir Bonn fire department called out 28 times

When it comes to increasing the number of personnel before storms, Wachtberg is like Bonn: it doesn’t increase the number of personnel, they don't put them on standby, says Ruck. Even in the case of expected heavy rain events, the situation is not really different, because the volunteers are always on call anyway. But they do take another look at the equipment they have. However, that has more to do with readiness than with organization. Storms are "normal operational potential for us," Ruck says. "When the button is pushed, we get alerted and go."