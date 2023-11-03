Storm system Emir Bonn fire department called out 28 times
Bonn/Region · During storms like the one that hit Bonn and the region on Thursday, the fire department keeps a constant eye on the situation. Data from the German weather service helps. However, more personnel are not on duty on such days.
It was a low-pressure system that passed over Bonn and the region on Thursday and caused numerous deployments of firefighters and police, lasting until noon. Trees and large branches were reported down, but nobody was injured. The trees still have an unusually large amount of foliage for this time of year so they offered a big surface of contact for the high winds.
The Bonn Fire Department was called out a total of 28 times to storm-related operations, and the city's public order service received a total of 21 calls, said Deputy City Spokesman Marc Hoffmann. Among them were five cases of fallen trees.
Incoming calls are prioritized
Even if an increased number of operations is expected during storms - personnel numbers do not get increased, says Frank Frenser, press spokesman for the Bonn Fire Department. But: The situation is continuously monitored by the control center and the dispatch service. A program of the German Weather Service, which is available to the control centers, is a useful tool. With this information, "the weather developments can be assessed very well.”
If an alarm is issued, the incoming calls are prioritized "and then dealt with by the volunteer and professional fire department units". They are "ready for action at any time" anyway. And they work hand in hand. The professional fire department then continues to provide basic protection, while the volunteer firefighters work on the "weather-related calls that have priority.”
In Bad Godesberg, several residents on Wurzerstrasse and Körnerstrasse reported that fallen branches blocked their way, police spokesman Robert Scholten reported. In the immediate vicinity, at Arndtplatz, a broken trunk meant that motorists had to look for other routes. The main branch of the tree blocked the road in the morning.
In Beuel, too, things were not looking good. On Pützchens Chaussee, a large branch threatened to block the roadway, on Oberkasseler Strasse several trees had fallen, and several others were in danger of falling. The consequence: the road was closed until 4 p.m. in order to be able to cut down trees that were leaning, Hoffmann said.
The fire department was mainly in Plittersdorf, but also in Beuel and Tannenbusch. "Occasionally, cars were damaged by falling branches," Hoffmann summarized. The fire department received support from the volunteer fire departments from Bad Godesberg, Bonn-Mitte, Buschdorf and Holzlar.
Loose advertising banners, torn off covers
At various locations in the city, Hoffmann said, advertising banners also came loose; on Oxfordstrasse in the center of Bonn, it was the awning of a restaurant. And on Winston-Churchill-Strasse, a transmission tower was affected, with the covers torn off.
The city's environmental department was also involved. For example, employees on Constantine Street recorded a fallen bush, Hoffmann said. There was a part broken off a blue cedar in the Old Cemetery and a broken branch of a silver maple on Quirinusplatz. The latter fell onto a car parked below it.
Things remained relatively quiet along the streams and creeks. There, only "minor damage was caused to trees, but this had no impact on traffic safety, including pedestrian and bicycle traffic," says Hoffmann. The sewage treatment plants were not affected.
Tree falls on country road
The fire department in Wachtberg also had to be called out. There, only volunteer forces are on duty. In Pech, a 25-meter spruce fell on a telephone line. The fire department dismantled the tree into small parts on site and cleared the road. A tree also fell on the L158 between Pech and Villip, which the fire brigades removed quickly. The firefighters were also called to Gimmersdorf, where, according to spokesman Michael Ruck, a branch had fallen onto the county road.
When it comes to increasing the number of personnel before storms, Wachtberg is like Bonn: it doesn’t increase the number of personnel, they don't put them on standby, says Ruck. Even in the case of expected heavy rain events, the situation is not really different, because the volunteers are always on call anyway. But they do take another look at the equipment they have. However, that has more to do with readiness than with organization. Storms are "normal operational potential for us," Ruck says. "When the button is pushed, we get alerted and go."
(Orig. text: Ayla Jacob, Axel Vogel; Translation: ck)