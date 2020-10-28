German Armed Forces/Bundeswehr : First transsexual commander comes to Bonn

Anastasia Biefang, Commander of Information Technology Battalion 381 and first Transgender Commander of the German Armed Forces, speaks at the Apellplatz on the occasion of the change of command in the Kurmark Barracks. Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Bonn/Storkow After three years as the first transsexual commander of the German Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel Anastasia Biefang has finished her posting in the Information Technology Battalion 381 in Storkow (Oder-Spree). She is now taking up a new position in Bonn.

During a ceremonial closing roll-call including a change of military command in the Kurmark-Kaserne of the city, she handed over the leadership to her successor Lieutenant Colonel Marc Tachlinski.

He previously worked at the Cologne Federal Office for Bundeswehr Personnel Management. Due to the restrictions imposed by the Corona pandemic, only invited guests were allowed to attend the ceremony.

Biefang had become known as the first transsexual Bundeswehr commander in 2017. During her three years in Storkow, she had been accepted in the barracks and the city "as the person that I am".

That is why it was difficult for her to say goodbye, the 46-year-old told the German Press Agency. Born in Krefeld and living with her wife in Berlin, she is taking over as a general staff officer in the Bundeswehr Cyber and Information Space Command in Bonn.

The Bundeswehr Information Technology Battalion 381 in Storkow's Kurmark Barracks currently comprises around 700 soldiers who establish and maintain mobile data connections during Bundeswehr missions and during exercises at home and abroad.

(dpa Translation: Mareike Graepel)