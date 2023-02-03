Getting away from it all : Five tips for short day trips

The Chocolate Museum in Cologne. Foto: Christian Müller - stock.adobe.

The Chocolate Museum in Cologne is a real visitor magnet, a little further down the Rhine the Neanderthal visitor centre is happy about its new tower, and in the traditional spa town of Bad Ems on the Lahn, the sauna is right on the river.

Night at Cologne's Chocolate Museum: guided tours in the dark are a big hit

It’s the south of Cologne after dark. The outline of the Severinsbrücke bridge is reflected on the Rhine, and peace gradually returns to the Rheinauhafen harbour. With one small exception: in front of the one-time main customs office with its modern glass extension, two dozen people are eagerly seek admission to the building that now houses the Chocolate Museum. These chocolate lovers have booked a very special tour, a guided tour in the dark. It's enormously popular. "The visitors wander through the deserted and dark exhibition, which has a special charm," says museum spokesperson Klaus H. Schopen.

Culture as an event is all the rage

The tour's finale is a chocolate tasting at the legendary chocolate fountain in almost complete darkness. And behind the high glass panes at the bow of the ship-like museum building, the lights of the cathedral city sparkle.

Next date: 3 February, 7.45 pm, 19 euros.

In other respects, too, the Cologne Chocolate Museum is and remains a real crowd-puller, attracting 600,000 visitors a year. Since its opening on 31 October 1993, around 14 million people have visited the temple of sweet culture. The museum provides information on the history and production of chocolate, including exploring cocoa trees in a tropical greenhouse.

There is no plan to celebrate the museum's 30th birthday in a big way. "We did that for the 25th," says Klaus Schopen. Still, there will be at least one festive event this year: the entrance area is currently being redesigned, and the reopening is scheduled for the end of March.

Info: Tel. (0221) 931 88 80; schokoladenmuseum.de

Indescribably feminine

They are large, colourful and "indescribably female": the French artist Niki de Saint Phalle (1930-2002) had her international breakthrough as early as the 1960s with her spectacular female figures, the Nanas. Her Nanas and other Pop Art sculptures adorn public places in many countries - and are regularly the subject of highly publicised exhibitions. The Schirn Kunsthalle Frankfurt, for example, is dedicating a comprehensive exhibition to the artist with around 100 exhibits (3 February - 21 May). In addition to Nanas, the exhibition also includes so-called Schießbilder (shooting pictures), which the artist created by shooting paint at her objects.

Info: Tel. (069) 299 88 20; www.schirn.de

The dream of your own sawmill - on a scale of 1:12

The Pfälzerwald forest covers 158,900 hectares. There are trees everywhere, which is what makes it so special. Toolmaker Herbert Burkhart (69) from the village of Schindhard near Dahn grew up with wood as a cultural heritage. His grandfather was a sawyer, his father too. Son Herbert wasn't, but instead, he built himself his own sawmill.

When he retired, he was looking for something meaningful to do. And so Burkhart built a detailed replica of a historic sawmill on a scale of 1:12. It took him three years. "I used 360 tiny screws in the steam engine alone, with its cranks, rollers and saws," he says. The sawmill is in Burkhart's workshop. You can admire the filigree plant from the outside through a shop window or make an appointment to see it. The photo shows a log band saw with a "tree trunk".

Herbert Burkhart's log band saw. Photo: Modelmaker Herbert Burkhart

"Mammoth challenge" with the Neanderthals

The Neandertal adventure world in Mettmann has gained a new attraction. Not far from the museum, there is now an eye-catching structure. The adventure tower Höhlenblick (photo) marks the site where our famous ancestor was found. The new landmark rises 22 metres into the air, and visitors are provided with multimedia insights on the 360-metre-long path to the top. Ramps running in opposite directions ensure a barrier-free ascent. The dome is modelled on a skullcap. The "Mammutprobe" (mammoth challenge) promises some adrenaline: At a height of 20 metres, daredevils balance through a climbing tunnel.

The Höhlenblick adventure tower. Photo: Neanderthal Museum/(c) gentura.de

Candlelight “Aufguss”

On Mondays there's a candelit Aufguss ceremony (a sauna ritual that involves pouring water mixed with essential oils onto the hot stones) in Bad Ems.



When it's freezing outside, your body longs for a well-tempered environment. A visit to a thermal spa works wonders. For example, in Bad Ems. As a member of the "Great Spas of Europe", the state spa has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since July 2021. The association brings together eleven traditional spa towns in Europe.

In the 19th century in particular, celebrities came to Bad Ems to enjoy the sophisticated ambience. Today's bathers appreciate the modern spa landscape. The sauna, which is located directly on the Lahn, is particularly popular. Mondays are "Candlelight Night", when the sauna area shines in atmospheric candlelight while the sauna masters stage their Aufguss ceremonies with fans and gongs.

Info: Tel.(06441) 30 99 80; www.daslahntal.de

Original text: Heinz Dietl