Petrol prices keep falling : Bonn great for a refuel bargain

Petrol and diesel prices continued to fall in October. Foto: dpa/Patrick Pleul

Bonn In October the prices of petrol and diesel fell for the third month in a row. Diesel is at its lowest price so far this year. A comparison of cities shows that filling up in Bonn is particularly cheap.

Drivers can currently refuel at particularly low prices in Bonn: for the fifth consecutive month, prices for Super E10 and for diesel were the cheapest in Bonn compared to the 20 largest cities in Germany. According to an evaluation by the online platform Clever Tanken, motorists in Bonn paid an average of €1.19 for a litre of Super E10 in October, while a litre of diesel cost €1.01 on average. In terms of both diesel and Super E10 prices per month, the Bonners came off best for the seventh time this year.

However, it was particularly expensive in Stuttgart, where drivers paid an average of 1.24 Euro for a litre of Super E10 in October. The litre of diesel was most expensive in Hanover in October, at 1.05 Euro.

Overall, the price decline at petrol pumps in Germany continued in October. Prices have thus fallen for the third month in a row. According to an evaluation by the ADAC, car drivers in Germany paid 1.228 Euro on average per month for a litre of Super E10 - 1.7 cents less when compared to September. A litre of diesel cost 1.042 Euro on average, 0.7 cents less than in the previous month. For diesel drivers, October was thus the cheapest month of the year so far.

Refuelling is cheapest after 8 pm

The ADAC attributes the lower fuel prices in particular to lower crude oil quotes. A comparison with the prices at the beginning of the year shows how cheap petrol and diesel are at present. In January, the most expensive month of this year so far, the litre of Super E10 was still around 17 cents more expensive than in October. In January, the litre of diesel was about 25 cents more expensive on average than in October. In general, the price for the consumer always depends on the price of crude oil on the world market and, among other things, the dollar exchange rate.

Diesel and petrol prices at German filling stations fluctuate not only from day to day but even from hour to hour. According to a study by the ADAC, petrol is particularly expensive between 5 and 8 o'clock in the morning. Throughout the day, the prices then fluctuate several times, with the cheapest time being between 8 and 9.45 pm in the evening.

Steffen Bock, managing director of Clever Tanken, explains the comparatively low prices for petrol and diesel in Bonn with the local competitive situation. In every city, the prices would be related, among other things, to the quota of brand name petrol stations. The ratio of brand-name and independent petrol stations influences the average price in a given city. If independent petrol stations offer petrol at low prices, this also puts pressure on branded petrol stations.

"In addition, the entry and exit roads and the petrol stations located on them also play a role," says Bock. If commuters did not have the opportunity to go straight to cheaper suppliers than brand name petrol stations, the brand name petrol stations would not be under pressure to lower their prices.

In order to create transparency, the Market Transparency Body for fuels passes on price data from oil companies and petrol station operators to providers of consumer information services, who then publish these data for their users. The Bundeskartellamt lists all authorised consumer information services on its website, including ADAC and Clever Tanken.