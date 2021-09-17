Bonn Heimatpreis : Award for Refugee Aid, MediNetz and Kültürklüngel Orkestar

Mayor Katja Dörner (3rd from right) presents the Bonn Heimatpreis to the Medi-Netz association, Kültürklüngel Orkestar and Refugee Aid Foto: Sebastian Flick

Bonn Mayor Katja Dörner presented the Bonn Heimatpreis, worth 15,000 euros, at the Old Town Hall.

Medical care, multi-cultural music and integration support - these are the causes of the three winners of this year's Bonn Heimatpreis. Mayor Katja Dörner presented the award on Wednesday evening to Medi-Netz Bonn, the Kültürklüngel Orkestar and Refugee Aid (Flüchtlingshilfe) Bonn. The three winners accepted their awards at a corona-compliant event in the Gobelinsaal at the Old Town Hall.

Whilst presenting the trophies, Dörner praised the commitment of the award winners. Refugee Aid Bonn can look back at over 30 years of history and has made it its mission to give refugees the feeling of being at home. Meet-ups with long-established Bonn residents are a particular part of this. Refugee Aid received the Heimatpreis for its mentoring programme. Over the past six years, 500 mentors have supported around 1,000 refugees with social and emotional integration.

The second winner of this year's Heimatpreis, the association Medi-Netz Bonn, supports undocumented persons with health problems who do not receive medical care due to their residency status. Thanks to its network, which includes numerous medical practices and hospitals, Medi-Netz is able to arrange free medical treatment for these people. Once a week, undocumented persons can attend the open consultation hours at Medi-Netz. Here they are referred to cooperating doctors or directly to a hospital. The medical care is able to be financed through donations.

The Kültürklüngel Orkestar stands for cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence of people from different origins. The third prize-winner unites musicians from different countries of origin to form a large combo that gives upbeat, feel-good performances in public spaces. Many amateur and professional musicians come together thanks to the large network Kültürklüngel Orkestar has at its disposal. Last year, the transcultural Orkestar caused a sensation and delighted music lovers with its street concerts on a red open-top bus. Concerts on cargo bikes are now planned by the band.

The Heimatpreis award is funded through the support programme ‘Home. Future. North Rhine-Westphalia. We promote what connects people’. The city of Bonn received 15,000 euros through the programme. Medi-Netz receives 7000 euros in prize money, Refugee Aid and the Kültürklüngel Orkestar each receive 4000 euros.