Covid update : Bonn incidence rate continues to drop sharply also on Thursday

Thomas Mertens from the Stiko. Foto: dpa/Kay Nietfeld

Bonn/Region A major increase in the incidence rate in Bonn is now followed by an equally dramatic decline. Meanwhile, the seven-day incidence continues to drop slightly in the state of NRW. Here are the latest developments from the GA live blog on the pandemic.

The coronavirus incidence rate for Bonn dropped significantly again on Thursday, falling to 68.7 from 79 the previous day. On Tuesday, it was still at 91.7. Before the number started to fall, the incidence rate had still been over 150 last week. The city suspects that the weather, vaccinations and statistics are all contributing to the decrease.

As of Thursday, there were 227 new infections in the past seven days, and 521 Bonn residents were currently infected with Covid-19. 770 people were in quarantine as of Thursday.

Bonn hospitals are currently treating 51 people who have contracted coronavirus. Of these, 24 patients are in intensive care and 15 are on ventilators.

On Thursday, the city also announced the latest numbers on vaccinations. According to the data, about 256,500 first vaccinations and 246,500 second vaccinations have been given so far.

Coronavirus incidence rate continues to fall slightly in NRW

The rate of new Covid-19 infections has continued to fall in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia as well. The Robert Koch Institute reported 64.0 new infections within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants on Thursday - after 65.2 on Wednesday and 69.0 on Tuesday. This means NRW is just about at the German national average of 63.1.

In Germany's most populous state, the RKI recorded 17 new coronavirus-related deaths within a single day. There were 2,179 new infections registered. The highest incidence rates were recorded in the districts of Lippe (168.6) and Minden-Lübbecke (132.1), as well as Leverkusen (114.7) and Hagen (114.5). Cologne came in at 66.2.

The current corona protection regulation for NRW also takes into account the number of Covid patients in the hospital and the utilization of intensive care beds. According to the State Center for Health, as of Sept. 22, 1,151 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized in NRW. Of these, 402 were in intensive care, including 261 patients requiring ventilation.