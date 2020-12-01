Update on coronavirus situation : Bonn incidence value rises sharply

Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn/Region The incidence value for coronavirus in Bonn has risen to over 150. Here are some of the updates from the GA live blog concerning the current coronavirus situation in Bonn, NRW and Germany.

Loosening up of restrictions for Christmas: From December 23 onwards, gatherings "in the closest family or circle of friends" should be possible, up to a maximum of ten people in total. Children who are relatives and up to 14 years of age are to be exempt from the limit. Otherwise, however, the contact restrictions will be tightened. "Hotspot strategy", "possible alternating and hybrid lessons from the eighth grade on" and no fireworks on New Year's Eve are only some of the tightening measures agreed on by the state premiers and Chancellor Merkel.

Number of deaths in Siegburg rises to nine

The district health office for Siegburg reported two new coronavirus-related deaths. In Siegburg the number of deaths rose to nine by Monday afternoon. The number of cases rose sharply over the weekend. Around half of those currently infected are residents and employees of the St. Antonius House and the Siegburg Senior Citizens' Center. In the latter, the ward for inpatient care is affected. The floor is being isolated as testing continues. According to the Siegburg city administration, 22 cases of Covid-19 have been detected there, including 14 residents and eight employees.

More Christmas hits are being played earlier this season

More Mariah and Wham at home: Does the year of coronavirus with cancelled Christmas markets mean that people in Germany stay at home and get cozy, listening to Christmas music? Data from the music streaming market leader Spotify would certainly indicate this. On the first of Advent, the top 18 spots of the most played songs in Germany were filled exclusively with Christmas hits. In first place was "Last Christmas" by Wham!, followed by "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey with around 770,000 streams each, as the industry service "Meedia" also reported in its social media radar on Tuesday.

A year ago on the first of Advent, then December 1 and not November 29, there were only eight Christmas hits in the Top 20. First place back then was taken by rapper Capital Bra with "Der Bratan bleibt der gleiche". "All I Want for Christmas Is You" took third place, "Last Christmas" followed on four.

Incidence value in Bonn rises to 152

The seven-day incidence rate in Bonn rose to 152 on Tuesday. The day before, the number was 137, but the city's press office announced that there was no major outbreak that could explain the sharp increase. The value is however often subject to strong fluctuations, to which a delay in reporting to the authorities contributes. Officially, the city currently has 506 people who tested positive for Corona and 2,898 people are in quarantine.

For the Rhein-Sieg district, the Robert Koch Institute listed the incidence rate at 130. The district currently has 7,785 corona cases. The value for Cologne is 126.5.

