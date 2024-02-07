Libraries and bookshops Bonn is Germany’s book capital

Bonn is the book capital of Germany. This is the result of an analysis by the online second-hand bookshop bookbot. The company analysed how many libraries and bookshops the 20 largest cities in Germany have. The result for Bonn is clear: Bonn has 32 book-related facilities per 100,000 inhabitants. In total, Bonn has 64 libraries, 32 bookshops and ten second-hand bookshops. Bonn also performs well when it comes to second-hand books alone. Here the city is in second place, just behind Berlin. In the Catholic public library St. Nikolaus in Bonn-Kessenich, the target group is clear. Thanks in part to the cooperation with St Nicholas' School, children are among the group who spend most of their time in the library. "The children definitely borrow the most," explains library manager Klaus Souren. Well-known series such as "Greg's Diary" or "The School of Magical Animals" are particularly popular. Even though books are definitely the most frequently borrowed items, many of the children also like to borrow individual Tonies.