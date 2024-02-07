Libraries and bookshops Bonn is Germany’s book capital
Bonn · Bonn has been named Germany's book capital. It has the most libraries and bookshops per 100,000 inhabitants. But who uses the libraries and what is Bonn's favourite thing to read? We went to a library in Kessenich to find out.
Bonn is the book capital of Germany. This is the result of an analysis by the online second-hand bookshop bookbot. The company analysed how many libraries and bookshops the 20 largest cities in Germany have. The result for Bonn is clear: Bonn has 32 book-related facilities per 100,000 inhabitants. In total, Bonn has 64 libraries, 32 bookshops and ten second-hand bookshops. Bonn also performs well when it comes to second-hand books alone. Here the city is in second place, just behind Berlin. In the Catholic public library St. Nikolaus in Bonn-Kessenich, the target group is clear. Thanks in part to the cooperation with St Nicholas' School, children are among the group who spend most of their time in the library. "The children definitely borrow the most," explains library manager Klaus Souren. Well-known series such as "Greg's Diary" or "The School of Magical Animals" are particularly popular. Even though books are definitely the most frequently borrowed items, many of the children also like to borrow individual Tonies.
Adult visitors also find what they are looking for in Kessenich. "Crime novels are always popular," says Souren. Otherwise, novels from the bestseller list are particularly popular. Non-fiction books on handicrafts or gardening are also frequently borrowed by Bonn residents.
Berlin in last place
Just behind Bonn is another city in NRW. In Münster, there are around 20 book-related facilities per 100,000 inhabitants. However, the situation is worse in other cities in NRW. According to the evaluation, Cologne only has around three libraries per 100,000 inhabitants.
The capital city, on the other hand, is in last place. Although Berlin has the largest number of libraries and bookshops with 256, there are only seven per 100,000 inhabitants.
(Orig. text: Tamara Wegbahn / Translation: Mareike Graepel)