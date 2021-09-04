Bonn photo-calendar published : Bonn is Instagrammable

Some of Bonn's active Instagrammers present the new Bonn calendar for 2022 at the Alter Zoll. Foto: Martin Wein

Bonn Twelve images plus a cover picture and an extra poster: The Brandt print shop has published its fifth Bonn calendar with the most beautiful images from Bonn's Instagram community. The Igersbonn group is happy about more and more subscribers.

The shimmering pastel dawn on the Rhine, Sternstrasse in the evening with festive lighting, or a squeaky-red VW Beetle in Südstadt - Bonn has many charming features. Since Friday, there are a dozen more: the Brandt printing shop has released its new large-format calendar with the best Instagram photos from Bonn for the year 2022. "To be more precise, there are even 14 pictures, because in addition to the cover picture, there is also an extra poster at the end," revealed Managing Director Gunnar Kurz at the presentation at the Alte Zoll.

The calendar is already in its fifth year. Initiator Wim de Vries can draw on a truly large network of amateur photographers who use their smartphones to spontaneously, but also very purposefully, showcase the city and the region. 5,600 people have subscribed to his Instagram group igersbonn, in which de Vries posts a photo from Bonn to the Instagram network every day. Igers is simply short for Instagrammer. In his daily photo selection, the Dutchman repeatedly finds out how "Instagrammable" the city and region actually are. For the calendar, de Vries asked the group's subscribers for special submissions and around 100 took part. By the way, if you think of Instagram as selfies in front of beautiful scenery, like the ones influencers like to post from luxury vacations, you're completely wrong here. Not a single person can be seen in the selected motifs.

Inspiration from the calendar

For Kurz, who together with his team usually prints programs, brochures or books for many well-known Bonn companies and institutions, the project is a matter of the heart. "I want to promote the residents' attachment to Bonn," he says. Many people hardly know their city and at most feel they belong to their neighborhood. The calendar could provide some initial inspiration. In a new online store, Kurz also sells products for all those who want to wear Bonn proudly on their shirts. A UN employee recently bought three T-shirts with the Bonn logo. "He thought it was really great," says Kurz.

For the calendar title, he, de Vries and Michael Meinhard from the agency Bosse und Meinhard chose a photograph by Jaqueline Rasch showing the popular spiral slide from the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle and its shadow in the evening light. With the re-erected Bundesbüdchen (historical snack bar), a new motif has also made it onto the calendar. Julian Biederbick photographed its reflection in a puddle in front of low-hanging clouds. Perfect for February. In addition to a glass of champagne, all photographers received five calendars.

