"Smart City Index" of the Bitkom Association Bonn is not an especially digitized city

Bonn fares only mediocre in the rankings. Since the pre-Covid year 2019, the city has slipped from seventh to 26th place. The energy and environment sectors are particularly poorly digitized. When it comes to environmentally friendly electricity and generation of heat, e-charging stations, and intelligent street lighting: the Bitkom association does not consider these aspects to be adequately addressed and relegates Bonn to 56th place. Bonn has gone down 30 places in terms of administration. Citizens cannot pay by credit card online (this applies to paying fines, for example), and it is not possible to make appointments online at the Trade Licensing Office. Add to that, there are only very few online services. Services such as applying for parental financial benefits, registration of change of residence, vehicle registrations and marriages cannot be handled completely digitally. There is also still a lack of digital education offerings: "Unfortunately, the municipality does not provide any funds for the further training of teachers on the topic of digitization, nor are there any qualification offerings for digital skills for administrative employees," says Michael Pfefferle, Head of Smart City and Mobility at Bitkom. On a positive note, he points out that Bonn offers programs for digital participation for senior citizens.