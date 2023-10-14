"Smart City Index" of the Bitkom Association Bonn is not an especially digitized city
Bonn · The Bitkom association's "Smart City Index" gives Bonn's administration poor marks for digitalization. In terms of mobility, Bonn is among the top ten cities.
When it comes to digitization, not everything is going so badly in Germany: "Overall, the level of digitization in German cities has improved," the president of the digital association Bitkom, Ralf Wintergerst, told journalists on Thursday. It’s the fifth time that Bitkom has conducted its "Smart City Index," which it uses to evaluate all 81 German cities with 100,000 or more inhabitants when it comes to their progress in digitization. The evaluation takes a close look at efforts in administration, IT and communications, energy and the environment, mobility and education.
Munich gets first place this year with a razor-thin margin over Hamburg, and Cologne coming in third. Magdeburg and Bremerhaven are in last place. "One very big hurdle is the concerted effort between the federal, state and local governments to find joint digital solutions." For example, cities are often inventing their citizen portals from scratch, even though standardized modules already exist.
Bonn fares only mediocre in the rankings. Since the pre-Covid year 2019, the city has slipped from seventh to 26th place. The energy and environment sectors are particularly poorly digitized. When it comes to environmentally friendly electricity and generation of heat, e-charging stations, and intelligent street lighting: the Bitkom association does not consider these aspects to be adequately addressed and relegates Bonn to 56th place. Bonn has gone down 30 places in terms of administration. Citizens cannot pay by credit card online (this applies to paying fines, for example), and it is not possible to make appointments online at the Trade Licensing Office. Add to that, there are only very few online services. Services such as applying for parental financial benefits, registration of change of residence, vehicle registrations and marriages cannot be handled completely digitally. There is also still a lack of digital education offerings: "Unfortunately, the municipality does not provide any funds for the further training of teachers on the topic of digitization, nor are there any qualification offerings for digital skills for administrative employees," says Michael Pfefferle, Head of Smart City and Mobility at Bitkom. On a positive note, he points out that Bonn offers programs for digital participation for senior citizens.
Bonn has made great progress in network expansion: 93 percent of households have a broadband connection, according to the association - although only seven percent have fiber optics. The 5G standard is available almost everywhere. Bonn also has a very good open data portal and a geoportal. In terms of mobility, Bonn is one of the ten best cities. In seventh place, Bonn is "exemplary" in this category in terms of digitization, says Pfefferle. Citizens can pay parking fees on their cell phones, and there are intelligent traffic lights and digital traffic signs. BONNmobil is a multimodal app that allows users to search for public transport connections, use transport-sharing services and plan routes. There is also a wide range of car sharing, bike sharing and e-scooters, says Pfefferle.
Orig. text: Nina Bärschneider
Translation: ck